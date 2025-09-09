Quentin Grimes Hints at Free Agency Decision as 76ers Put Veteran Star at Risk

Back in August, it looked like Quentin Grimes’ future with the Philadelphia 76ers was all but sealed. Projections had him penciled in for a four-year, $67 million deal, the kind of contract that suggested stability for both player and team. After a breakout stretch where he averaged nearly 22 ppg, Grimes seemed to have proven himself as a cornerstone, someone who could help carry the load when stars like Joel Embiid and Paul George were sidelined.

Weeks later, though, the picture isn’t nearly as certain. The 76ers still see Grimes as a priority, but financial maneuvering and roster constraints have slowed what once looked like a straightforward negotiation. As other free agents find homes, Grimes remains on the market, his future now tied to the falling dominoes of the team’s salary cap moves, a process that could put the status of another veteran player in jeopardy.

That’s where the latest report comes in. On September 8, NBA Central relayed via NetsDaily, “The Brooklyn Nets are a potential landing spot for Andre Drummond if the Sixers decide to shed salary”. Drummond, a 2x All-Star and a 4x rebounding leader, averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 40 games last season for Philadelphia and has previously played for Brooklyn in 2022.

For Brooklyn, acquiring their $5 million player option would fit with a summer of strategic flexibility. For Philadelphia, moving Drummond could put them $16 million below the luxury tax, enough to secure Grimes on a multi-year deal while avoiding sanctions from the CBA. The twist is that Brooklyn, with upwards of $50–75 million in projected cap space, also profiles as a potential suitor for Grimes himself.

To create room for Grimes’ eventual contract, the 76ers are weighing trades involving veterans Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr. NBA insider Jake Fischer noted that “if they are able to find a deal for one of those two guys as we get closer to camp, that would open up some more wiggle room for Philadelphia to be able to pay [Quentin] Grimes a little bit more.” Oubre averaged 15.3 points last season, while Drummond, in his second stint with the team, provided 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds across 40 games. Both are respected contributors, but their combined salary slots make them prime candidates for cost-cutting maneuvers.

While his All-Star days might be behind him, Drummond continues to provide high-impact rebounding when needed—his career averages sit at 12.1 rebounds and 12.5 points per game across 13 seasons, having built a reputation as a dominant rebounder. This combination of modest salary and veteran reliability makes him a perfect candidate for trade, especially to a team like Brooklyn, which could absorb his contract and help Philadelphia carve out the financial space necessary to re-sign Quentin Grimes. Another Sixers player whose future is linked with Grimes’ is Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr’s future with the Sixers depends on their Quentin Grimes decision

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s place in Philadelphia has become one of the more polarizing topics of the offseason. Entering the final year of his $8.4 million deal, Oubre is caught between being a useful wing option and a potential salary casualty as the Sixers navigate Quentin Grimes’ negotiations. His intensity and energy often spark the team, but critics point to his streaky shooting and questionable shot selection as reasons why moving him could benefit the roster long-term.

The Sixers’ challenge is that Oubre represents both value and risk. Trading him now could free the space needed to finalize a deal with Grimes, but it would also thin out their wing rotation at a time when Joel Embiid’s health and Paul George’s availability are uncertain. Moving either one, or potentially both, would open the flexibility needed to re-sign Grimes, but such a decision risks weakening depth around Embiid, whose health already casts a shadow over the Sixers’ outlook.

The Philadelphia 76ers are stuck in a deadlock. With multiple dominoes linked to each other, they need to take their next step very carefully. Do you think the Sixers should sacrifice Oubre Jr and Drummond to bring back Quentin Grimes and risk potentially weakening the roster? Or should they stick with their current options and let Grimes potentially go to the Nets? How do they manage their current luxury tax situation? Let us know in the comments.