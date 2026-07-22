Rachel Nichols Thinks LeBron James Is Headed to Warriors as Daughter Zhuri Becomes Deciding Factor

At 41 and preparing for his 24th NBA season, LeBron James has another career-defining decision in front of him. Only this time, after championships, superstar partnerships and eight seasons in Los Angeles, one of the loudest voices in the room belongs to someone who is not an agent, executive or teammate.

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“It’s my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot,” James recently told Rich Kleiman while discussing his free agency. James said he pulled Zhuri aside after returning home for the Fourth of July and told her, “Baby, I’m letting you know. I don’t want you to hear from nobody else. But I won’t be playing for the Lakers next year. I will be playing somewhere else. So I won’t be home all the time.”

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That family consideration led Rachel Nichols to one destination. “I’ve got to be honest, if that’s really his main factor, that’s Golden State,” Nichols said in a video posted on Instagram. “He could basically just commute up and down on practice days, not game days, but on practice days. And his family, his daughter, would have no disruption to their life pretty much at all.”

James is an unrestricted free agent after informing the Lakers around June 30 that he would play elsewhere in 2026-27, ending an eight-season run in Los Angeles. But his comments to Kleiman showed why geography could carry unusual weight this time. His family has been based in Los Angeles since his 2018 move, while Zhuri has spent much of her childhood there and is publicly involved in volleyball.

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Golden State’s appeal would not have to rest on geography alone. The Warriors still have a veteran core built around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, while Green has publicly recruited James. There is history behind that interest, too: Golden State previously explored the possibility of acquiring James before the 2024 trade deadline, years before his current free agency reopened the conversation.