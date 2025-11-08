Ranking NBA Cup 2025 Courts for All 30 Teams: Best to Worst

The third edition of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, Emirates NBA Cup, is officially underway, bringing all the excitement and flair fans have come to expect. While the ultimate goal for teams is a trip to Las Vegas and a lucrative prize, the competition also offers something special for fans through each team’s uniquely designed court.

Every floor tells a story, reflecting the team’s colors, energy, and identity. However, as is often the case, not every design is a slam dunk. Some courts are stunning works of creativity, while others leave viewers squinting at their screens. With that in mind, here’s a look at this year’s most eye-catching and eye-straining court designs from the Emirates NBA Cup.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz might not be dominating the standings with a 3-6 record, but they’ve absolutely nailed it with their NBA Cup court design. They took a bold risk by going all in on purple, and it paid off. The blend of shades gives the floor a smooth, futuristic feel that stands out without being too much. It’s fresh, daring, and easily one of the best courts this year.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are winning on the court in more ways than one. With a 7-2 record and a jaw-dropping new floor design, they’ve brought their iconic jerseys to life. The deep blue base, the red accents along the sidelines, and the overall creativity just click perfectly. It feels made for the Emirates NBA Cup stage. Everything blends seamlessly, and honestly, it’s a work of art.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are in the middle of a resurgence, determined to rewrite last year’s story. They’re sitting at 5-3 after a hot 4-0 start, and their NBA Cup court feels like an extension of that energy. The design perfectly balances the team’s classic colors, while the “Brotherly Love” message along the sidelines captures Philly’s spirit. It’s heartfelt, bold, and a perfect reflection of the city’s passion.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics might not look like their dominant selves right now with a 4-6 record, but their court design is pure heritage. They’ve nailed that signature green, keeping the layout simple yet elegant. A special touch comes with Bill Russell’s number 6 on the sidelines, a classy tribute to the legend. They could’ve leaned more into their championship history, but it still looks fantastic.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers‘ court for the NBA Cup is minimalistic, yet it manages to encapsulate the story. The court itself is gray, but the design that makes up the team’s emblem at center court, no other team managed to get this much innovation into their court. The blood red really highlights the depth of the court, making it one of the best.

New York Knicks

A big-market team like the New York Knicks wasn’t going to hold back with their NBA Cup court, and it shows. You can tell a lot of thought went into the design. The city skyline silhouette set against that vibrant blue backdrop looks stunning, and the bold orange “New York” lettering pops perfectly. It captures the city’s energy and the Knicks’ personality all at once.

Milwaukee Bucks

The defending champions of the Emirates NBA Cup have done a fantastic job of capturing the culture of their team. Be it the deer horns protruding from each end, or the forest green for the main court, everything works in sync together for the Milwaukee Bucks. An added detail is the privilege of having the year they won the competition on the trophy, similar to the Lakers. It’s a court that fits the champs.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Intuit Dome has to be one of the best courts, and it is designed in a way that it caves into the main court. The LA Clippers’ distinct blue color pops out with their design. Having red as the supporting color really highlights the court, commanding attention where the action is actually taking place. It’s clean, intentional, and designed to perfection.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers seem to understand that showcasing a team’s color doesn’t mean letting it take over the whole court. They’ve nailed the balance. The signature yellow runs neatly along the border, while the deep navy blue floor keeps things grounded. The “Boom Baby” slogan adds the perfect finishing touch. Coming off a magical season, the Pacers are still making all the right moves.

Denver Nuggets

‘Denver’ appearing in yellow, surrounded by a red gradient, just looks flawless. The Denver Nuggets incorporated the key colors with some innovation. Additionally, the ‘Elevation 5280’ is a nice touch, a nod to ‘Mile High City’. Their design has managed to do it all and celebrate the city of Denver. That’s the reason they appear in the top 10.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have done all the things right. The maroon painted on the hardwood matches their jersey stripes. It looks neat, has all the details it needs, while being simple. That should be the blueprint of these courts when trying to match it with the team’s jerseys. The Cavaliers have nailed that balance.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are a top example of doing something different. They are known for the red shade that Michael Jordan wore during their two three-peats. However, their NBA court seldom features that color, but in the right areas. The Chicago in inscribed in red along with the ‘See Red’ slogan.

The gray tangent they have followed works seamlessly with the design of the NBA Cup that prevails in every team’s court. The Chicago Bulls have managed to go away from the traditional methods and still appear stylish.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks, despite a poor start to the season, have been disciplined in creating a court that captures the essence of their organization. It’s spread with various shades of blue, following the team’s theme. Furthermore, it appears to be pleasant, without any distractions, but still smooth to stand out from a regular NBA court.

Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are winning it here! Despite key players out, the Lakers have a 7-2 record, and cherry on top, they have one of the best courts of all teams. Much of that is because of the details of the court. The 17 stars for each of their championships and the purple borders are outstanding. However, there’s too much of the yellow theme. The NBC Cup at the center, which features the year they won the competition, also has a similar color.

Hence, the yellow court adds an unwanted theme that gets overshadowed by the trophy on both ends. Yet, not bad at all.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have their striped jerseys. The combination of white and blue, no matter the proportions, suits the franchise. There’s a hint of blue on their Emirates NBA Cup court. However, the hardwood itself is a lackluster grey, which doesn’t coincide with the team. Still, a nice-looking court nonetheless.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are a team with a lot of eyes on them. They have a phenom in Victor Wembanyama surrounded by a flattering young core. They play energetic basketball and are developing into a splendid team. In comparison, the simple black and grey nature of their NBA Cup court doesn’t capture those feelings.

It’s not great to go away from the traditional color scheme. Yet, in this case, the Spurs could have created some intrigue by going in a different direction to stand out.

Brooklyn Nets

Genuinely speaking, there’s nothing wrong with the way the Brooklyn Nets have curated their NBA Cup court design. The gray and black are symbolic of their jerseys, and there’s a nice balance of the two colors. But it’s rather plain, and doesn’t go much in paying homage to Brooklyn. A little more detail, and it’s a sleek-looking court.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have added excitement to their fanbase since introducing the ‘light the beam’ tradition. The beam from the Golden 1 Center shoots a purple laser into the sky. That’s the identity of the Kings. So why have a minimum of purple on the court? Their team has done a wonderful job of curating attractive jerseys. But their NBA Cup court pales in comparison.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have done a splendid job with palette selection. The dark blue contrasting with the red on the edges goes really well together. But there’s barely anything else happening aside from it. Some organic creativity to pay homage to the city, or maybe some of their milestones, would have seen them rank higher.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The modern era of the Timberwolves is eccentric, like their ace Anthony Edwards. But the Green tinge all over the hardwood isn’t appealing. It does blend well with the dark-toned sidelines. Yet, the actual image of the court fails to encapsulate the Timberwolves’ colors, which one would think resonate with blue rather than the recently introduced green colorway.

Golden State Warriors

This might sting the Dub Nation. But when you close your eyes, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Stephen Curry in the iconic white, blue, and yellow Warriors jersey. Their NBA Cup court is gray and black, following the colors of their statement edition jersey.

You can’t help but think they could have made better choices. Even the W in the background doesn’t spark any significance to the city. Maybe the infamous Golden Gate Bridge in the backend could have helped bring a connection to San Francisco.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets’ intense blue jersey gradient was the inspiration behind their court. And honestly, it looks decent. But there’s too much going on with the design. The honeycomb design on the court does play to their mascot. However, it’s barely visible and doesn’t exemplify what they were trying to do.

Still, they did justice to their brand, and the color isn’t bothering the eye.

Memphis Grizzlies

There’s been turmoil within the Memphis Grizzlies recently. Trade buzz around Ja Morant has the city nervous. But when you think about ‘Grit and Grind’, it’s the sky blue that comes to mind. Still, they opted for gray. They lose points for failing to stick to what the fans would want.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder made it all the way to the NBA Cup Finals last season and are off to a scorching 9-1 start this year. Their classic blue has always looked great, yet they opted for a darker theme this time. It doesn’t quite capture their usual energy or the city’s vibe, though the bright touches along the sidelines help a bit.

That said, the Thunder probably aren’t losing sleep over court design. Their basketball has been electric, and as the defending NBA champions, they’re proving once again that great play matters far more than flashy floors.

Phoenix Suns

The Athletic voted the Suns’ NBA Cup court as one of the best. So this might be an unpopular opinion. But the pop of orange without anything else doesn’t suit the basketball court. Having Phoenix in the diagonal does display some creativity in comparison to some other teams. But overall, they could have done a better job in incorporating the team gradient.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards fans haven’t had a lot to cheer for in recent years. Their team’s performances haven’t lived up to the mark. Currently, they stand at 3-6. Sadly, their Emirates NBA Court design isn’t anything special either.

Their jersey has three colors–blue, red, and white. Yet, the choice of having a red silhouette on the court becomes repetitive. The blue outside the touchlines makes it slightly tolerable.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat haven’t exactly been blessed with an overwhelming color scheme. But its layout is rather plain. In effect, it’s a shiny version of the normal NBA hardwood. Furthermore, there are barely any exciting elements in the design. It’s clean, and it’s regular. Nothing bad, but it doesn’t stand out in comparison to others.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are known for their vintage jerseys or their statement red jersey. The “We The North” phrase scattered in the background might help a little. Yet, for the most part, the blazing red makes it an inconvenience. Good luck watching a 48-minute basketball game here without straining your eyes!

Atlanta Hawks

Some teams just can’t seem to find the right color balance, and the Atlanta Hawks are one of them. Sure, red is their trademark, but maybe leaning into their white gradient would’ve worked better. The hawk graphic at center court adds a nice touch, yet the overall design still feels overwhelming. It’s the same issue the Rockets face: too much red and not enough contrast to give the eyes a break.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets had one of the best summers during the offseason. They invited Kevin Durant to form a super-tall lineup. Additionally, they even secured an extension for Jabari Smith Jr., giving their young core the chance to develop together. But as far as their court design, it’s way too bright.

The designer can’t be blamed. The strong red oozing from their court follows the Rockets’ color scheme. But looking at it is hard on the eyes. It takes away from the pleasure of watching a highly intense basketball game, where the Rockets’ brand doesn’t disappoint. No other elements around the court help in dimming the bright tone.

Do let us know how you feel about your favorite team’s NBA Cup court in the comments below?