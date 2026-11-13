Kyle Kuzma’s Home Burglarized During Bucks–Lakers Game as Video Shows Four Suspects Fleeing

A few years ago, NBA players began facing a growing concern that had little to do with what happened on the court: keeping their homes and valuable possessions safe from burglars. A series of break-ins targeting professional athletes turned home security into a serious issue across the league. Now, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has become the latest player caught up in that troubling pattern. While he struggled through Wednesday night’s loss to the Lakers, his home was reportedly burglarized, with four suspects spotted fleeing through a nearby backyard.

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New details from the surveillance footage and police investigation shed light on what happened.

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Local reports from TMJ4 News and FOX6 Milwaukee detailed the incident, which took place between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on November 11. TMJ4 aired neighborhood surveillance footage showing four individuals running through a backyard near Kyle Kuzma’s residence around 9 p.m.

The timing coincided with the Bucks’ game against the Lakers. The Lakers–Bucks game on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, was scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM Eastern Time at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

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Police scanner audio obtained by the station offered a clearer picture of what investigators encountered.

“State his house has been burglarized, happened around 9 to 9:30. No signs of forced entry, items are missing, and the house is ransacked. They have security camera footage, but does not have access right now.”

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Security camera footage was available at the property, although responding officers did not have immediate access to it.

Neighbors told TMJ4 that police were at the property both Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Reporters also spotted Kyle Kuzma outside the home on Thursday. The Bayside Police Department is investigating the break-in. But they have not publicly identified suspects or taken anyone into custody.

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Kyle Kuzma, his representatives, and the Bucks have not issued public statements about the incident.

The incident is particularly concerning given the recent string of burglaries targeting professional athletes while they are away competing. Kuzma is not the first NBA player to have his residence targeted during a game.

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In November 2024, his former Bucks teammate Bobby Portis had his home in the neighboring suburb of River Hills burglarized while Milwaukee was playing. Thieves reportedly stole a safe containing valuables worth approximately $1 million, including Portis’ 2021 championship ring.

A few months ago, Fox6 reported that the police had arrested three suspects in Argentina.

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Other prominent players, including Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mike Conley Jr., have also had their homes targeted in recent years. Federal investigators have linked several of these cases to organized transnational theft groups that allegedly track athletes’ schedules and exploit their absence from home.

The NBA and FBI have previously warned teams about the methods used by these crews.

The league has circulated security recommendations to players, including hiring private security during games, installing hard-wired alarm systems, using guard dogs, and removing publicly accessible floor plans from real estate websites.

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The league has also advised players to secure valuables in bolted-down safes.

Kyle Kuzma’s case has one important detail that investigators will need to examine: although security camera footage reportedly existed at the property, officers did not have immediate access to it. The neighborhood footage showing four people running through a backyard could provide another lead. But it does not establish who entered the residence or whether those individuals engaged in the burglary.

Especially with no evidence of forced entry.

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Still, authorities have not confirmed whether the suspects specifically targeted Kyle Kuzma because of his NBA career. Or whether the break-in has a connection to the wider pattern of athlete burglaries.

For now, the Bayside Police Department is reviewing the available evidence and investigating the missing property. With four individuals captured on nearby surveillance footage, the immediate question is whether investigators can connect them to the break-in and determine how the suspects gained access to Kyle Kuzma’s home.