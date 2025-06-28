Raptors Ownership Announces Decision After Masai Ujiri Firing Amid Drake’s Personal Message

“God doesn’t put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that.” Masai Ujitanatanayri said that once—not in this moment, but it sure feels like it fits today. While teams across the league are chasing future stars on draft night, the Toronto Raptors are making noise in a different way. No lottery pick, no trade buzz—just a quiet shift that speaks volumes. And right in the heart of it is Masai Ujiri.

Masai Ujiri is out in Toronto—and that’s a sentence few expected to read today. After 13 impactful years with the Raptors, including that iconic 2019 championship run, the franchise has officially moved on. Ujiri was entering the final year of his contract, but the decision came earlier than most anticipated. Coming off a tough 30-52 season and missing the playoffs, it seems the winds of change have finally reached the front office too.

One of the first people to speak out after Masai Ujiri’s firing? Drake, of course. The Toronto-born rapper and Raptors superfan took to Instagram to post a photo of Ujiri, writing, “My mentor and my friend. The city will miss you. Thank you for unforgettable 13 years.” And that wasn’t just a celebrity courtesy. Drake and Masai’s bond runs deep—both professionally and personally. Since Ujiri arrived in 2013, the two have formed one of the most unique front office-artist partnerships in sports. Drake’s been more than a courtside fixture; he’s been a trusted voice, an image-shaper, and clearly, a loyal friend.

Drake was named the Raptors’ Global Ambassador in 2013—the same year Masai took the reins. Together, they redefined what a franchise could look and feel like. From launching the black-and-gold OVO jerseys in 2015 to collaborating on merch drops and fan events, the two built something that blurred the line between basketball and culture. Drake’s style and voice gave the Raptors global cool; Masai’s leadership gave them legitimacy. And now, with Masai gone, it’s not just the front office feeling the loss—it’s the entire vibe of a city that’s saying goodbye to the man who helped make it all mean something.

Even Danny Green couldn’t hide his surprise at the news. “I was a little shocked by it because I thought he might have been one of the guys to make a run at one of the big stars this upcoming free agency,” Green said. And if anyone knows what Masai Ujiri is capable of, it’s Danny. He was part of the blockbuster trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto—the move that changed everything and delivered the Raptors their first championship. Green only spent one season with the team, but he saw up close just how bold and brilliant Ujiri could be when the moment called for it.

Ujiri Masai’s Raptors run ends with a boardroom decision

Masai Ujiri is officially out in Toronto. After 13 years that completely redefined the Raptors franchise, the man who delivered Canada its only NBA championship was let go on Friday. It wasn’t a trade. It wasn’t a retirement. It was a firing—one that shocked fans and sent ripples through NBA circles. “Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it,” said MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley. “He brought an NBA Championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city, and ourselves.” And yet, the Raptors are moving forward without him—one day after the NBA Draft, no less. General manager Bobby Webster, who took over GM duties back in 2017, has been given a contract extension and will remain with the team.

So what gives? This wasn’t about basketball. If it were, Ujiri’s entire leadership team wouldn’t still be in place. In truth, this was a business decision—pure and simple. The Raptors, who’ve gone 171–229 in the past five years and missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, are in the middle of a rebuild. And Ujiri, reportedly earning around $15 million per year, was among the highest-paid executives in all of sports. That became tough to justify, especially with Rogers Communications—whose executive chairman Edward Rogers had previously opposed Ujiri’s last contract—buying out Bell’s stake in MLSE and taking majority control. “Today’s not an easy day, but as you know, change is never easy,” Pelley said. “We owe Masai a great deal of gratitude and wish him the very best.”

And now? Ujiri walks away from a franchise he helped turn from “NBA afterthought” into champions. His impact went well beyond wins and trades—he changed how the league viewed Toronto, how Toronto viewed itself. “We The North” wasn’t just a slogan—it was a cultural shift. But nothing lasts forever. Teams like the Atlanta Hawks were already circling, sensing his contract was up. He could take another job tomorrow or sit back and choose his next move on his own time. The Raptors, meanwhile, begin a new chapter—with a cheaper front office and plenty of questions ahead.

Drake’s farewell wasn’t just emotional—it was symbolic. As Masai exits, the bond between culture and basketball he helped build in Toronto will be hard to replace.