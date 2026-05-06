“Ready to Move On”: Jaylen Brown’s Ex-Celtics Teammate Believes Star Wants to Leave Boston, Hints at Jayson Tatum Treatment

Another early playoff exit has reopened a conversation the Boston Celtics thought they had buried years ago. This time, though, the debate is not really about whether Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can coexist on the court. It is about whether Brown still believes Boston views him as the face of the franchise when everything is on the line.

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Speaking after Boston’s collapse against Philadelphia, former Celtics guard Jeff Teague suggested Brown may finally be reaching a breaking point after carrying the team through most of the season without Tatum and still falling short of the recognition usually reserved for the league’s biggest stars. Teague’s argument was direct: if Tatum had produced the exact same season Brown just delivered, the MVP conversation around Boston would have looked completely different.

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Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Teague went directly at the gap between what Brown produced this season and how Boston responded to it. “This was your time. JT was out. JT, y’all was number two in the East. You still ain’t getting that same love. Like, they not saying you MVP candidate. You damn near still might not make first team All-NBA. Yeah. After this season, bro. What more do y’all want for me to do, bro?” Teague said.

The statistical case behind Teague’s frustration is strong. Jaylen Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season while leading Boston to the No. 2 seed without Tatum available for most of the year. Those were career-best numbers across the board, and they came while Brown carried the offensive burden of a contender for the first extended stretch of his career.

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Boston itself publicly leaned into Brown’s MVP push during the season, even releasing a lengthy highlight package centered around his candidacy. Still, as the year progressed, Brown gradually slid out of the front line of the MVP conversation. That disconnect is what Teague believes may be wearing on him internally.

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The specific comparison Teague reached for was pointed. “If JB was out and JT had that, he would be in the top three NBA votes,” Teague said. The host pushed further: “We would say he’s the best player in the league.” Teague confirmed it. The differential they are describing is not simply about media noise; it is about structural promotion, shoe deals, and the machinery that builds a player’s public profile beyond what the box score can do alone.

“They promote JT differently. In the league, JT got the brands. They just like JT, bro,” Teague said. He was specific about why the gap exists and where it comes from. “JB got his own brands and all that stuff, so he don’t get the same promotion as a guy that’s with Jordan,” Teague added. Brown’s name was consistently in the top five of MVP ladders throughout the season before sliding as the race tightened, present enough to validate the production, absent enough from the front of the conversation to validate Teague’s point.

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Brown’s recent frustrations with officiating also became part of the conversation. The NBA fined him $50,000 after he accused referees of carrying an “agenda” against him during Boston’s series against Philadelphia. Earlier in the season, he had already been fined $35,000 for criticizing officials following a loss to San Antonio.

Teague viewed those comments less as a one-off emotional reaction and more as a sign Brown may be growing tired of filtering his frustrations publicly after nearly a decade in Boston.

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Importantly, Teague did not frame the issue as personal tension between Brown and Jayson Tatum. Instead, he pointed toward what he believes is a broader organizational and media preference toward promoting Tatum as the franchise centerpiece.

“I don’t think it’s against JT,” Teague said. “I think they cool. I think it’s more how the organization pushed him. Celtics probably would’ve promoted Jayson Tatum for MVP if he had that season.”

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Why Teague Thinks Brown’s Frustration Is Bigger Than One Season

Teague’s argument resonated because much of what he described played out publicly throughout the season. Brown entered the year as the reigning Finals MVP and immediately became Boston’s offensive centerpiece once injuries stripped away much of the championship core around him.

Despite losing Tatum for most of the season alongside stretches without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, Brown still kept the Celtics near the top of the Eastern Conference standings while producing the best statistical season of his career.

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Imago Jaylen Brown (7) and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics during the first half of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Boston. (Matt Stone/Boston Herald)

Around the league, several current and former players openly backed Brown’s MVP case during the season. Draymond Green even questioned publicly why Brown was not receiving stronger MVP consideration despite carrying a contender without another superstar beside him.

That peer recognition is part of why Teague’s comments gained traction so quickly. The perception among some players is not that Brown lacks respect entirely, but that he consistently receives less promotion than other stars operating at a similar level.

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Brown’s path to MVP was always narrow. The 65-game threshold, combined with SGA’s consistency and Jokić’s dominance before injury, meant the window was never fully open. But the potential failure to make First Team All-NBA in a season where he carried a second-seed franchise without his co-star, a scenario Teague explicitly argues would have been treated differently if the names were reversed, is the specific grievance the 520 podcast hosts are building around. “We was hearing n***s saying Derrick White was supposed to be All-NBA. Yeah. That’s insane,” Teague said, drawing a contrast between the player who held Boston’s season together and the recognition the organisation channelled toward supporting cast members.

Teague’s larger point is not necessarily that Brown is demanding a trade tomorrow. It is that years of operating beside another franchise face may eventually create frustration when individual accomplishments continue getting filtered through someone else’s spotlight.

Boston still views Brown and Tatum as the foundation of the organization moving forward. However, after another painful playoff exit and another offseason filled with speculation, Teague’s comments reopened a question the Celtics have spent years trying to quiet: whether Brown will always feel fully valued in a franchise where the spotlight has traditionally leaned toward Tatum.