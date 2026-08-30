Reality About Miami Heat’s Kyrie Irving Interest Revealed Amid Kevin Durant Reunion Rumors

We thought Klay Thompson’s signing tied a neat bow on Miami Heat’s offseason. But as the team progresses toward training camp, social media chatter surrounding a potential blockbuster reunion between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in South Beach has reached a fever pitch. With rumors circulating about Miami potentially making a splash to land the 34-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard, long-time Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel threw cold water on the internet speculation.

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The rumors picked up traction online to the point even sports media personalities like Brendan Tobin was talking about the logistics of Irving and Durant landing in Miami if early-season dynamics shift across the league.

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“Durant and Irving — I saw a little Durant post on IG, those two to me I think could be primed to be a Heat swing if it doesn’t go well for whatever reason,” Tobin noted during a recent segment. “That to me looks like if you snoop around and be like what’s the obvious… I was getting hit up on the Kyrie Irving thing nonstop… I’m not telling you the Heat won’t trade for Kyrie Irving… I think it would be unbelievably cool.”

Although Tobin made it clear that the Kyrie rumor is just a ‘cool’ fantasy at the moment, Miami fans bought into the possibility. Someone took it up with the Sentinel‘s column, ‘Ask Ira,‘ asking whether there was any validity to Miami acquiring Irving. However, Winderman broke down the harsh financial realities that make such a move nearly impossible.

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“Oh hello random internet rumor, my old friend. The math and common sense seemingly would make that unlikely, if not impossible (let alone getting into the politics of it all),” Winderman explained. “With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo accounting for so much of the Heat’s cap, the remainder of the roster offers limited options in terms of matching salary.”

Winderman further emphasized that Miami views key rotation players like Andrew Wiggins as indispensable assets rather than trade bait.

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“While Andrew Wiggins could help in that regard, his extension is so favorable and his positional need so significant to the Heat, that he seemingly stands as a keeper (arguably more valued than Kyrie),” Winderman stated.

That means we’d have to put a cork on a Giannis, KD, Kyrie, Klay blockbuster superteam. After all, the Miami Heat already reshaped their rotation by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair alongside All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

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Together, Antetokounmpo ($58.4 million) and Adebayo ($49.4 million) absorb over 65% of Miami’s salary cap. Irving’s hefty $39.4 million salary is a major financial hurdle for Miami, even if they were pursuing him.



For Miami to even reach salary-matching compliance in a hypothetical trade, Winderman pointed out that once the September 6 trade restriction on Bobby Portis lifts, the Heat would have to package Portis, Nikola Jovic, and Davion Mitchell.

Yet, as Winderman accurately pointed out, Dallas has no incentive to part with Kyrie.



“Dallas would do that why? It would mean taking on three more years of Jovic and one more of Portis, plus having to waive three players. So, yes, there is math that could be argued (albeit not argued very convincingly). But common sense, and the lack of remaining Heat draft capital after the Giannis trade, speak otherwise.”

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The Mavericks are transitioning their franchise identity around 19-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg, following his record-breaking Rookie of the Year campaign, while Irving prepares to return for his 16th season after missing the entire 2025-26 schedule recovering from a torn ACL.



Taking back multiple contracts would force the Mavs to cut recently invested young talent such as Tarik Biberovic, Marcus Sasser, or Zaccharie Risacher.

Meanwhile, Miami has already utilized its available roster flexibility to build a championship contender around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.



After Dallas bought out veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, the Heat quickly added the legendary guard to provide his elite shooting.

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Winderman clarified that Miami will likely use either Myron Gardner’s partially guaranteed contract or Nick Richards’ non-guaranteed contract to fill the final roster spot to avoid hard-cap penalties, keeping flexible depth options available.



They have free agents like Gabe Vincent on standby should injuries strike guards like Davion Mitchell or Dru Smith.

Winderman also noted that the Heat’s two-way roster remains a work in progress, with room to shift pieces as needed. Online, the idea of reuniting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Miami still lights up fan feeds and sparks endless debate. But the reality is far less glamorous- after spending so much draft capital to land Giannis, operating under a hard cap, and staying locked in on their current core, any blockbuster move for Irving looks all but impossible.