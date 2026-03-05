“Really Complicated”: Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy’s Update on Kristaps Porzingis’ Illness Raises Concern

Things were supposed to look a lot different for the Golden State Warriors. When the team traded away Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis, there was a clear vision of size, rim protection, and spacing alongside Stephen Curry. However, weeks after the deadline, the center has played just one game for the team and is sidelined with an illness. Now, even GM Mike Dunleavy has admitted that the situation isn’t simple.

“I think it’s really, really complicated,” Dunleavy said during an appearance on the TK Show podcast. “From the information that we had, I feel good about our evaluation of what that was on the medical side. And for that reason, that’s why we made the trade… As far as what was disclosed or what we knew, what we didn’t know, whether it’s officially, unofficially, like, that’s really hard to get into and probably something I can’t comment on.”

Dunleavy maintained that the Warriors would have made the trade for Porzingis, and the information they had at the time, including the medical evaluation, only supported that decision. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Warriors, who have dealt with injuries to Curry, Draymond Green, and others as Porzingis continues to sit.

The Warriors have lost six of their nine games since the deadline, and have had Porzingis play just one game, where he was on a minutes restriction. The Warriors reportedly factored into the trade that the center has been dealing with illness on top of Achilles issues prior to the trade, giving him time between the deal and the All-Star break to fully recover.

“Played that one game, and then he’s had this illness thing since,” Dunleavy said. “Certainly wish he was there playing now for us. I think he could really help. But, you know, this is where we’re at right now.”

Dunleavy’s comments are just the latest in a series of concerning remarks from key team figures about Porzingis’ health.

Kristaps Porzingis “Mysterious” Illness Puts Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors in a Tough Spot

Mike Dunleavy isn’t the only one from the Dubs who’s made extremely concerning statements about Kristaps Porzingis‘ illness. Just a few days ago, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the illness “mysterious” when asked about clarity on the situation, and even shared that Atlanta Hawks GM Onsi Saleh reportedly told him that the center doesn’t have POTS, calling the diagnosis “misinformation.”

“It was a stupid mistake by me to talk about something that I’m not qualified to talk about, so I regret it,” Kerr later told reporters. “Even trying to discuss the diagnosis, that was my mistake and I need to leave that to the professionals.”

Regardless of the circumstances of Porzingis’ absence, the fact remains that he cannot take to the floor, which is especially unfortunate outcome for the team. The Warriors have no clear offensive identity without Curry and Jimmy Butler, who is ruled out for the season, and Porzingis showed flashes of that ability during his brief minutes on the floor.

If he can’t take to the floor soon, Dunleavy’s trade deadline gamble begins to look far worse, especially as Kuminga continues balling out with the Hawks.