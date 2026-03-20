Reason Behind Nixed Giannis Antetokounmpo-Stephen Curry Team-Up Emerges Amid Bucks’ $275M Ultimatum

The Golden State Warriors needed a fix for the roster. Especially after Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury in January, they hoped to add Giannis Antetokounmpo to the lineup. But those dreams of seeing the Greek Freak alongside Stephen Curry fell flat, precisely because their offer wasn’t enticing enough for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Across the league, multiple sources painted a clear picture of the Milwaukee Bucks’ stance. Their demands were sky high. An executive from a third team revealed the franchise was actively testing interest. Moreover, the price shocked many. It reportedly included every available draft pick along with top young talent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, according to Ramona Shelbourne’s latest report, “The Golden State Warriors offer included four unprotected first-round picks in pursuit of Antetokounmpo, sources said, but never seemed to gain much momentum on a deal.” However, Milwaukee showed considerable interest in younger players like the Philadelphia 76ers’ rookie VJ Edgecombe and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meet after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Now, why did the Warriors-Bucks handshake never happen? It’s not just the four unprotected first-round picks. The Dubs required roster space. And only a big package could’ve made it possible. Jimmy Butler’s $54.1 million salary almost mirrors Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $54 million figure, and that detail carries real weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Kuminga trade, the Warriors sat just $264000 below the second apron, so precision became everything. As a result, matching salaries closely became essential. In contrast, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski combined for only $52.07 million, which left a noticeable gap and complicates any direct pathway. The math forced adjustments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee would’ve needed to include either Kyle Kuzma at $22.4 million or Myles Turner at $25.3 million to even things out. However, league rules made that unlikely, since the Bucks weren’t expected to add extra salary alongside Giannis’ max deal. The burden shifted to the Warriors, which must tack additional contracts to legally reach that $54 million range while staying within strict apron limits.

In fact, even the Philadelphia 76ers must be cautious about considering any trade for Giannis. Their name has floated around for VJ Edgecombe; however, any move could risk their position. Antetokounmpo is entering his final guaranteed season. He will be earning bout $58.5 million in 2026 to 27, which complicates any Philadelphia move.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sixers must send either Paul George at $54.1 million or Joel Embiid at $58.1 million, along with Edgecombe at $11.7 million. However, George has two years left, while Embiid begins a $188.2 million extension, and both carry injury concerns. Consequently, Milwaukee would still demand future draft picks. And it’s safe to say that the Bucks won’t settle for anything less.

Now the major plot twist comes in the form of an ultimatum from the Bucks front office for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Forget rival teams’ obsession with the Greek Freak and his position in the trade market. The Milwaukee Bucks are seemingly willing to move on from their star if he doesn’t choose his fate with the franchise. Does that sound like a made-up story? Yes, but it’s true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee future is in jeopardy over the $275 million extension

Nothing between Giannis and the Bucks has hinted at a good relationship lately. Now that friction has spilled into the open, with co-owners Wes Edens and Jimmy Haslam openly signaling their position on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future. In a recent interview with ESPN, they made some things clear.

“Giannis is going into the last year [of his contract]. So one of two things will happen: Either he will be extended, or he’ll be traded,” Edens told Ramona Shelbourne. The likelihood you’ll let him just kind of play out the last year, we can’t afford that. It’s not consistent with what’s good for the organization. That’s not a Giannis issue. That’s any player that’s in their last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clock is ticking toward October 1, when Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes eligible for a four-year $275 million extension. A bigger decision looms quietly. He is approaching the final guaranteed year of his deal in 2026-27. Therefore, October 1 carries major significance. Yet, insiders believe the path ahead is far more layered than a simple choice between extending or exploring a trade.

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the same time, another issue is unfolding. Milwaukee’s season has slipped away, with the team sitting 11th in the East at 28-41. So, the organization has shifted focus. Reports indicate the Bucks have officially asked Giannis to sit out the rest of the season to protect his long-term health and improve draft positioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Giannis sees it differently. Despite playing only 36 games, he remains determined to stay on the court. That stance has held even after a left knee hyperextension against the Indiana Pacers. Moreover, his injury list already includes calf strains, ankle trouble, and groin issues. Still, he wants to compete.

Looks like this saga is spiraling into pure chaos, and every move feels like a gamble. The Warriors fell short despite bold swings, while Milwaukee raised the bar beyond comfort. But the real storm brews inside the Bucks. Keep Giannis if he agrees to an extension, or let him go. That’s the dilemma. Therefore, this story now lives in tension, timing, and a decision that could shake the league.