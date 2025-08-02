Rectification on Mikal Bridges Contract Reports Emerge After Knicks Front Office Clarify $150M Decision

You ever read something and think, “Wait. That can’t be right… can it?” That’s probably how Knicks fans felt this week when they saw the reports about Mikal Bridges’ new contract extension. Four years. $150 million. Or was it?

Turns out, no. It’s $150,000,001. Yes. That’s one extra dollar. On August 1, the Knicks inked Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150,000,001 contract extension—a move that’s equal parts headline fodder and critical franchise pivot. The extra one dollar may play to the league’s cap-nerd crowd, but the real story is the $6 million Bridges left on the table. That ‘discount,’ in the words of one team source, ‘means everything under the new apron rules. It lets us keep building without slamming into a wall financially.

And guess what? The guy at the center of all this—Mikal Bridges—isn’t just cashing checks. He’s setting the tone. Let’s start with the basketball, because the numbers here are just as ridiculous as that one extra dollar. Mikal Bridges, still somehow just 28 years old, played all 82 games last season. Again. He’s the league’s Iron Man. Not in the Marvel sense—though Knicks fans might argue he deserves his own trilogy—but in the actual, gritty, durable, play-every-night way that your favorite fantasy team dreams about.

Since entering the league in 2018, Mikal Bridges has never missed a game. He hit 500 consecutive games last season, making him just the 18th player since 1970-71 to do it. And even more insane? He’s the first player since 1985 to play in their first 500 NBA games without a single night off. Terry Tyler did it last. (Shoutout to whoever still remembers Terry Tyler.) Let’s put it plainly: Bridges shows up to work more than most of us do. And unlike us, he’s guarding Jayson Tatum or dunking over Bam Adebayo—not complaining about Zoom fatigue.

President of Basketball Ops Leon Rose made that clear the moment the ink dried on the extension. In a statement that oozed with both pride and relief, Rose said: “Mikal is a unique talent who possesses a skillset and durability that very few players in this league have, and his abilities on both sides of the court in every game made him a vital part of our team’s success.”

But what makes this even more impressive is that Bridges didn’t even take the maximum money. He could’ve squeezed out up to $156 million—and maybe more—if he had waited until free agency. But nope. He locked in now. At a discount. For team flexibility. That move prompted teammate Miles McBride to drop one of the most endearing tweets of the offseason: “Manns really a team first guy, appreciate it Kal! 😂”

The NBA’s second-apron salary cap restrictions punish big-spending teams by eliminating key trade and free-agency levers. By staying $6 million beneath his potential maximum, Bridges helps New York retain tools most contenders lose.

That’s the kind of locker room culture you want to build around. The Knicks didn’t just sign a player. They doubled down on their entire identity.

A Season to Remember (And Build On)

Last season was no fluke. The Knicks went 51-31, claimed the third seed in the East, and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. They did it behind a defensive identity straight out of a 1990s VHS tape and a roster full of iron wills and ice-cold veins.

And Mikal Bridges? He was everywhere.

He dropped 41 points on 68% shooting against the Spurs on Christmas Day.

He became the first Knick since 2021-22 to hit a buzzer-beating game-winner (vs. Portland in March).

In the playoffs, he had game-winning plays in back-to-back games against the Celtics—one steal, one block—because why choose just one kind of clutch?

Over 18 playoff games, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals across 39.2 minutes a night. That’s not just showing up. That’s starring in a Broadway run eight times a week, plus matinees. Now, for our favorite cap-nerd nugget of the day: that extra dollar. A league source confirmed that Mikal’s deal isn’t a nice round $150M. It’s $150,000,001. One. Extra. Dollar.

Why? No official reason, but we like to think it’s either:

A nod to cap mechanics we mere mortals can’t understand.

A subtle flex.

Or maybe just a signature move that says: “I’m worth every penny… and one more.”

And honestly? It rules.

And not to forget, teammate Jalen Brunson reportedly signed his own extension at a similar discount, setting a tone of selflessness in the locker room. ‘That’s culture-setting. ’ Having traded five first-round picks for Bridges in 2024, the Knicks are “all in” on a core of Bridges, Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart. Now with salary flexibility, rumors swirl about additional moves—possibly Ben Simmons or a league-shaking future trade.

With Mike Brown now at the helm as head coach, the Knicks are heading into the 2025-26 season with an evolved version of the squad that turned heads last spring. They’ve added Jordan Clarkson for bench scoring and Guerschon Yabusele for toughness, hustle, and the kind of European grit that plays well under playoff lights.

It’s a real-deal contender. The mission? Banner 3. The last one came in 1973, when gas was 39 cents a gallon and Nixon was still in office. Knicks fans have waited long enough.

Mikal Bridges is everything New York basketball is supposed to be: tough, consistent, and just a little unbothered by the noise. He doesn’t miss games. He doesn’t demand headlines. And now, he’s taken less money to stay and win with this team.

Also, again, $150,000,001. Call it symbolism. Call it silliness. Just don’t forget that in the modern NBA, durability is a superpower, and Mikal Bridges has it in spades. As cap rules tighten and stars must choose between every penny and true legacy, Bridges’ gamble may pay off for himself—and for a Knicks faithful hungry for their next banner to rise.