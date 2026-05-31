Refs Punish Heated OKC Coach After Victor Wembanyama Elbowing Isaiah Hartenstein Goes Unpunished

We’d been prepared for Game 7 at the Paycom Center to get gritty. It didn’t take long for the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs to deliver. Both teams battled in a winner-take-all game of the Western Conference Finals with a ticket to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks on the line. In the first quarter, six games of tensions immediately boiled over between big men Victor Wembanyama and Isaiah Hartenstein. The cost was paid by the OKC head coach, though.

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The ultimate boiling point arrived early when San Antonio held a 31-22 lead over OKC. In a highly physical sequence, Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama caught Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein squarely in the face with an elbow, sending Hartenstein crashing to the hardwood. To the absolute disbelief of the home crowd and the OKC bench, officials initially whistled Hartenstein for a defensive personal foul.

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The visibly egregious missed call sent Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault into rage. He was pointing at the refs, yelling, getting red in the face. He was also heard yelling, “That’s f—-ing bulls—!”

Well, Daigneault’s explicit manner of contesting the call on the sideline was not appreciated. The officiating crew hit him with a swift technical foul for his heated reaction.

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Following the tech, Daigneault immediately triggered his official coach’s challenge. Upon reviewing, the refs couldn’t deny what even the announcers were saying: there was clear contact between Wemby’s arm and I-Hart’s face. No flopping, as the other side would like to say.

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The referees reversed the initial whistle, officially ruling that Wembanyama had made illegal contact against Hartenstein. While the challenge was a success for Oklahoma City, the damage from Daigneault’s technical foul had already been done, perfectly encapsulating the intensity of a very competitive, emotion-filled series.

A grimy buildup to Wembanyama and Hartenstein’s rough sequence

The early fireworks in Game 7 should come as no surprise given the grueling and physical nature of this entire Western Conference Finals series. Both young squads have spent the last two weeks trading heavy blows, with the home-court advantage shifting back and forth in a series defined by massive adjustments and raw physicality.

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The OKC-Spurs series has featured relentless individual battles, particularly in the paint, where Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren have been tasked with containing the unique 7-foot-4 frame of Wembanyama. The physical toll of the series had already been evident in the injury report before tip-off.

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Oklahoma City entered the do-or-die game drastically short-handed, missing their game-changing wing Jalen Williams, who was ruled out after re-aggravating a severe left hamstring injury during the Thunder’s brutal 118-91 blowout loss in Game 6. Additionally, reserve guard Ajay Mitchell was sidelined with a right soleus strain.

With their depth severely compromised, Oklahoma City could not afford early foul trouble or unforced technical free throws. Daigneault’s outburst was a direct reflection of the immense pressure of a Game 7 at home, where every single possession carries championship weight.

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While the successful challenge saved Hartenstein from an early personal foul, the sequence set a highly contentious, physical blueprint for the rest of the night as both teams fought to survive the West.