Reggie Miller Responds to Stephen Curry’s Hall of Fame Admission With 3 Words

Stephen Curry has hailed Reggie Miller as one of his idols time and again. So, it wasn’t surprising when the Golden State Warriors superstar listed a fellow sharpshooter whom he adores as someone who will induct him into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame years from now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an impromptu interview in Toronto for NBA on NBC, Vince Carter asked the veteran who he would want to induct him. It’s a long-standing tradition in which only Hall of Famers are allowed to serve as presenters. Before revealing his list, Curry did admit that he hadn’t given it too much thought. Carter, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen made the prestigious list. And upon seeing the clip, Miller was very excited.

“Count me IN!!!” the Pacers legend wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry, of course, has a special connection and relationship with each of the players he named. The one with Miller is quite simple. The Warriors veteran had described him as his favorite player growing up, and the pair have shared a mutual respect throughout Curry’s iconic career.

By the time Miller walked away from the NBA, he’d knocked down 2,560 three-pointers, which stood as the league record. It’s one of the many reasons why he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Not only did Curry break that record, but he sits comfortably at the top of that list, with over 4,000 made threes.

Curry, now 37, is still not slowing down. In fact, he is having one of the best seasons of his 17-year career.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

“I mean, you, Steve Nash, Reggie Miller, and Ray Allen are like the names that I think of off the top,” Curry said of his induction choice. “Those are my guys. It’s crazy to even say that out loud. I guess the only thing is being able to embrace the fact that there are fewer days ahead on the court than there are behind, so I don’t run away from the fact of your mortality, in the sense of your basketball mortality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I know that I don’t have that many years left, but the idea is just honing in on the now,” the Warriors veteran continued. “There’s a sense of urgency at the moment because I still have a lot to prove on the court. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. We’ve got to hold on for as long as we can.”

Drafted 7th overall by the Warriors in 2009, Curry overcame early career ankle injuries to spearhead a dynasty. From a scoring perspective, this is the fourth-best season of his career, which clearly suggests he is nowhere near the end.

That’s why he truly hasn’t been thinking about the Hall of Fame ceremony, as he wants to maximize the last leg to win another championship. He even credited the legends who came before him for paving the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry and his special connection with his Hall of Fame presenters

Starting with Ray Allen, Stephen Curry has often praised the Bucks legend’s elite shooting, deeming him the greatest.

“Not me. I’d say, Ray Allen. I think his form, his dedication to his craft, he hit big shots in his career,” Curry said in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Warriors guard surpassed Miller and Allen in January and December 2021, respectively, to become the NBA’s all-time leader for three-pointers made, both legends were present at Madison Square Garden to embrace the moment. They presented Curry with a Warriors jersey with the number 2,974 on the back after the game.

Steve Nash was one of the players Curry modeled his game after as he grew up. Two undersized guards winning MVP accolades. Then there is Vince Carter, who was a teammate of his father, Dell Curry, on the Raptors. And Carter eventually became one of the first coaches to influence Curry’s game.

“I grew up playing one-on-one with Vince in Toronto when my dad was with the Raptors,” Curry told Bleacher Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

While their influence was immense, Curry has not forgotten them years later. That’s why, when he eventually hangs up his sneakers, he wants those stories told again.