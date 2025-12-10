Reggie Miller’s Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sees $243.3M Knicks Stars Join Bucks

Trade season is heating up, and this year all eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo. In recent weeks, the Bucks star has been linked to almost every team, but no franchise has generated more buzz than the New York Knicks. Their interest keeps growing, and so does the noise. Indiana legend Reggie Miller even believes the Knicks should trade two of their stars to bring the Greek Freak to New York.

“If you’re Milwaukee and I can get Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s an All-Star, one of the premier shooting big men our game has ever seen, and Mikal Bridges, who hasn’t missed a game since his seventh-grade AAU team, so he’s reliable and will play,” Miller said while speaking to Dan Patrick on his podcast the Dan Patrick Show.

“You’re getting two guys who have been on. I know you’ll never get fair value,” Miller further emphasized. “You’re never going to get equal trade value for Giannis. I need a couple of draft picks as well. I need those two guys, and I need two first-round picks. Let’s shake hands and call it a day,” he concluded.

If Milwaukee can get Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, along with a couple of first-rounders, they should be more than happy because pairing up Towns with Myles Turner will give them a solid frontcourt.

Imago via Imagn

Meanwhile, Bridges could emerge as a real starting option and a floor raiser for the Bucks. Moreover, both these players could combine for more than enough salaries for this deal to go through.

On one hand, KAT is going to make $49.2 million in salaries this season and has about $110 million left on his current contract, excluding a player option worth around $61 million for the 2027-28 season.

On the other hand, Mikal Bridges is set to earn $24.9 million this season and has only recently inked a four-year $150 million extension. So, trading these to players for Giannis Antetokounmpo should not be a problem, at least in theory. That’s because, as a result of signing his extension, Bridges won’t be trade-eligible until late January.

So, if Reggie Miller’s idea does indeed become a reality, both teams will have to wait on this deal until very late in the trade window. Nonetheless, at this point, there’s no telling whether we would even reach that point. More so, because of what the Milwaukee Bucks front office reportedly said about Antetokounmpo’s situation in Wisconsin.

The Bucks deny Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

While Reggie Miller and others are busy figuring out a way for teams such as the New York Knicks to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, it seems like the Milwaukee Bucks might not be listening at all. Although the Bucks are off to a terrible 10-15 start that puts them in a precarious position, they are still optimistic about retaining the Greek Freak past this trade deadline.

“As trade season draws close, everyone is talking about Giannis. Even though — and I want to underline this — the Bucks continue to tell teams: ‘He’s not available. We don’t want your trade pitches,'” Marc Stein of the Stein Line reported.

Imago Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“So, it’s this weird deal where the Bucks keep shouting into the wind: ‘Listen to us! We don’t want to talk trades with you about Giannis Antetokounmpo!’ And the rest of the league just ignores it and obsesses about him,” he further wrote.

It seems like Milwaukee isn’t entertaining any offer for their franchise cornerstone, at least for now. However, the teams seemingly are putting their offers on the table. So, even though the Bucks front office is refusing them, one seriously good offer could change their stance. Still, it would require a massive offer from any team to pull off a deal.

However, you never know what might happen, as we continue to keep an eye on any developments in this situation.