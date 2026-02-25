Reggie Miller Wants Luka Doncic to Stop ‘Crying’ to Refs, Calls Out Embarrassing Moment vs. Hornets

For all his MVP-caliber talent, Luka Doncic can’t seem to shake the ‘spoiled brat’ label, and one NBA legend has had enough. Instead of helping his team after losing possession, the Los Angeles Lakers star habitually spends time arguing with the referees, giving up open looks. Dan Patrick asked “original crier” Reggie Miller whether this attitude is sustainable in the long term, and the Indiana Pacers legend said it is not.

“I made it a point, especially come playoff time, you can’t talk to the refs,” Miller said on the Dan Patrick Show. “You can’t get into a battle with them because when every possession matters, and you’re trying to conserve energy once the playoffs hit because the emotions are so high, you’ve got to pick your battles of where to expend energy. If you are always on the referee’s case and complaining, we highlighted it in the game when he felt that there was a foul, he stayed on the ground, it was a five-on-four opportunity. You can’t do it, you’ll never win that battle.”

While Miller retired years ago, he continues to influence players’ shooting and how referees perceive it in the NBA. Back in 2012, chatter around the “Reggie Miller” rule hit the local news. It was focused on shooters who kick their legs out during a jump shot to create contact and draw fouls. The Pacers legend was known to use his tried-and-tested tactic, something Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade adopted as second nature.

Miller referenced the game against the Charlotte Hornets in January, when the Lakers suffered a blowout loss. Doncic received a lot of flak for one instance in which he thought he was fouled after drawing contact on a layup. There was no whistle, and the Slovenian was slow to get up on his feet. He ran his mouth to the referee during the next play and eventually received a tech. The Hornets capitalized on the man advantage as Miles Bridges buried a wide-open three.

Imago Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call from referee Courtney Kirkland (61) against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Charlotte announcer Eric Collins called Doncic a “whiner” on air. Following this, the Slovenian star’s teammate, Marcus Smart, also indirectly criticized the All-NBA guard for his constant bickering with the referees, saying it “definitely doesn’t help.”

Apart from Miller, many more have called out the Lakers’ cornerstone for this habit of arguing with referees.

Max Kellerman roasts Lakers star Luka Doncic with a hilarious statue take

Max Kellerman recently called out Luka Doncic with a tongue-in-cheek comment on his podcast with Rich Paul. He sarcastically referenced the inauguration of Pat Riley’s statue while imagining what a future statue of the Slovenian star might look like.

“You know what Luka Doncic’s statue, if he ever gets one, outside of Crypto is going to be? It’s going to be like this,” Kellerman said, while mimicking Doncic with his hands stretched out. “This is the Luka statue with his arms out. Every single trip down the floor, you’re complaining to the refs? Luka, every trip down the floor? Even when he hits the shot.”

Kellerman, like many others, is annoyed by Doncic’s habit of begging for fouls, which disrupts the Lakers’ transition momentum, especially after turnovers.

However, even with all these complaints, Doncic remains the main man for this Lakers team as they aim to push for a deep playoff run this season. They still have weaknesses in defense, and fans will be hoping that the Slovenian handles the situation better in the upcoming games, something he promised JJ Redick that he would work on years ago. Doncic was at the Dallas Mavericks, and Redick wasn’t his head coach at the time. But we’re yet to see sustainable change.