“Relies on Luck”: Rob Pelinka Slammed for Pushing Out LeBron James to Protect Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Legacy

For months, general manager Rob Pelinka was on record stating he would like LeBron James to return. But the 4x NBA champion will not return for another season in Purple and Gold. In fact, the GM capitalized on the $50 million cap space almost immediately. This has led Dan Sileo and Kevin Walsh Jr. to question whether decision-making has often been framed around protecting the legacy of Kobe Bryant rather than fully maximizing the prime years of Bron.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was just wondering, on the way out the door, if that’s more about pushing him (LeBron) out the door than it is about embracing him,” said Sileo on the SportsGrid show. “I just wonder if Rob really wanted that ending for him in Los Angeles, or if he was protecting Kobe Bryant’s legacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh Jr. added to the argument: “If Rob Pelinka is making decisions based on protecting someone… Kobe welcomed him (LeBron) in when he came, right? I think what it is, is LeBron was an excuse for a GM who, quite frankly, just relies on luck. Luka was luck. LeBron showing up had nothing to do with Pelinka. He wanted to be a Laker, probably because of Kobe and Magic Johnson, obviously.”

Ever since taking over the reins as GM, Rob Pelinka saw the arrival of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russel Westbrook, and even Luka Doncic. Despite possessing such talents, the Los Angeles Lakers have time and again failed to create a contending roster. In Walsh’s view, Pelinka was torn between honoring Kobe’s historical legacy and fully committing to LeBron as a modern-day Laker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh argued that Pelinka’s role in acquiring superstars has been overstated. He claimed that LeBron James joining the Lakers in 2018 had “nothing to do with Pelinka.” Rather, Bron chose Los Angeles because of the franchise’s historic appeal, its connection to Kobe Bryant, and the presence of figures like Magic Johnson at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even described the acquisition of Luka Doncic as another example of what he called “organizational luck.” That’s why Welsh called Pelinka a general manager who “relies on luck,” who depends on favorable market conditions and player preference. Another recent transaction that questioned the GM’s ability was overpaying for restricted free agent Walker Kessler.

Apart from a four-year, $130 million contract, the Lakers had to give up two unprotected first-round draft picks and two swaps. So, questions around the Lakers’ GM are persistent.