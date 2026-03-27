“Remove Adam Silver”: NBA Fans Want NBA Commissioner Fired After New Anti-Tanking Proposals

NBA fans are calling for Commissioner Adam Silver’s head after the league unveiled a trio of sweeping anti‑tanking proposals. League insider Shams Charania was the first to reveal the suggested changes to the draft and lottery system. However, the ideas have sparked intense backlash from supporters who worry that the cure could be worse than the disease.

The NBA is once again at the center of a firestorm over how it polices overt and covert tanking by teams. The notion behind these proposed changes is to protect competitive integrity and restore fan trust, but supporters across the league remain unconvinced.

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Fans claim these anti-tanking measures are drastic, gimmicky, and harmful to competitive balance and tradition. They’re not seen as a real fix for the problem.

Sports podcaster and NBA writer Kevin O’Connor echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Proposal #1 is the best and also easiest to understand. But it introduces so much randomness that it won’t shock me if teams don’t support it. I’m just glad Adam Silver and the NBA are thinking outside the box instead of taking half measures.”

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Previously, Silver and his board imposed multiple sanctions on the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz for ‘overt’ tanking behavior and violations of the league’s Player Participation Policy. This shows they are determined to impose their ideology but lack the ‘know-how’ to implement the right strategy to curb tanking and maintain the long-term growth of the league.

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NBA fans lash out at Adam Silver on anti-tanking measures

The now-viral tweet from Charania is inviting intense backlash from fans, with some even calling to “Remove Adam Silver” as league commissioner. X user Martin Gorthot called Silver the “Worst commissioner of all time” in his recent tweet referencing the latest update.

Many fans believe these concepts, such as bringing playoff teams into the lottery or creating more complex odds structures, would further hurt bottom-tier teams by making it harder for them to land elite prospects.

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Imago Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference before 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports enthusiast Austin Konenski wrote on his X page, “The NBA used to be one of my favorite sports, but Adam Silver ruined it. I just don’t understand how we even got to a point where 22 of 30 teams could be in a draft lottery. None of these proposals is good. Go back to the drawing board.”

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There is also a perception that Silver is prioritizing owner revenue and expansion optics over the actual on‑court competitive product. One fan aggregation page commented, “Can we just keep it how it is and remove Adam Silver from his position before he destroys the league more?”

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While the league office views this as a starting point for discussion, the fierce and immediate backlash proves that Silver has a significant battle ahead to convince fans these changes won’t do more harm than good.