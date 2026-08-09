Report Confirms Lakers’ Decision on Kawhi Leonard After Free Agency Chance

The Lakers once came close to changing the NBA landscape forever. Kawhi Leonard seemed like the missing piece of a potential superteam with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Yet, the LA side walked away from the opportunity. At the time, it looked like the franchise had simply lost a free agent battle. New details now suggest the Lakers made a conscious decision to avoid a disaster.

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According to multiple league sources cited by The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Leonard’s representatives, including his uncle Dennis Robertson, approached the Lakers during his 2019 free agency with a list of requests. An extraordinary one.

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Use of private aircraft A home Guaranteed off-court earnings Even an ownership stake in the team.

The Lakers, according to those sources, informed Kawhi Leonard’s camp that the requests violated the CBA and amounted to salary-cap circumvention. Jeanie Buss repeatedly made it clear to Robertson, over multiple phone calls, that the perks were illegal and would not be considered.

That ultimately changed the equation for the Lakeshow.

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Kawhi Leonard had just completed one of the greatest seasons of his career. He led the Raptors to their first championship. He became one of the most coveted players in the league, entering the free agency market as a Finals MVP.



The LA side had the opportunity to create a Big 3 alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

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Yet the organization reportedly refused to compromise its position. The team made their position clear to Robertson rather than risking the consequences of going against the CBA.

The decision looked painful when Leonard eventually chose the Clippers.

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The Clippers offered Klaw the opportunity to remain in Southern California while also acquiring Paul George from OKC. The move instantly transformed the Clippers into a contender.

But it was the Lakers who turned it around.

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The team assembled a stacked roster surrounding Bron and Davis, which ultimately led to their title in 2020. The Clippers advanced as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2021 but never reached the NBA Finals during Leonard’s tenure and later fell into deep trouble six years later.

The significance of that 2019 decision has only grown with the latest developments surrounding Kawhi Leonard.

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The Clippers are now dealing with an NBA investigation into allegations of salary-cap circumvention involving Leonard’s financial arrangements. Notably, the original investigation centered on a reported $28 million “no-show” sponsorship arrangement with Aspiration. A finance company that later went bankrupt following a wire fraud. Since then, Leonard, the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer have been under intense scrutiny.

Now, another alleged financial connection has added another layer to the investigation.

A recent report involving Daktronics from the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast alleged that Leonard had an undisclosed multimillion-dollar sponsorship arrangement with Daktronics, the company behind the Intuit Dome’s massive scoreboard. Yet again, another allegation accusing circumvention of the salary cap.

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The investigation remains unresolved. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that the probe needs to be finalized and should wrap up before the next season, though it has expanded in scope and could stretch further.

What’s the deal with Kawhi Leonard now?

The current investigation has already complicated Kawhi Leonard’s immediate future. The Clippers and Toronto Raptors reached an agreement in principle this offseason to send Leonard back to Toronto, but the teams put the deal on hold as the league continues examining the allegations surrounding his financial arrangements.

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The Raptors’ cold feet center on the potential consequences.

The league reportedly warned the Toronto side that any disciplinary punishment, roster restriction or suspension resulting from the investigation could “travel with the player.”



That means the Raptors could also face the consequences if things go south. For a team preparing for a roster rebuild, that’s a significant risk.

If proven guilty, the league could impose a lengthy suspension on Kawhi Leonard, while the Clippers could face substantial financial penalties and potentially lose additional draft assets. The Lakers’ 2019 decision saved them from a ton of uncertainty.

NBA history has already demonstrated the consequences of salary-cap circumvention. The Timberwolves’ Joe Smith scandal remains one of the cleanest examples.



After the league discovered the Wolves’ secret arrangements, the team lost multiple first-round picks, received five major fines, and had executives suspended.

The Lakers couldn’t have predicted that Leonard’s Clippers tenure would eventually become tied to a salary-cap investigation.



However, they could recognize the risk of going against the CBA guidelines. The Lakers protected their franchise while still winning the championship.

The irony is clear: the Lakers lost Kawhi Leonard in 2019, but six years later, their decision looks more like calculated risk aversion rather than a missed opportunity.