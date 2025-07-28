Report Confirms Next Team for Russell Westbrook as Agent’s Front Office Meetings Surface

Two years ago, Sacramento felt alive—after nearly two decades, the Kings were finally back in the playoffs, pushing the defending champs to a wild seven-game series. Fans believed that was just the beginning. But fast-forward to last season, and the story flipped. The Kings finished 40-42, landed the ninth seed again, and this time didn’t even make it out of the play-in, falling to the Mavericks. So now, with that playoff taste still lingering, they’re looking for answers—and maybe that answer is Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook hit the free agent market after choosing to decline his $3.47 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for the 2025–26 season, per Spotrac. The former NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star had signed a two-year, $6.8 million veteran minimum deal last June, with the second year being a player option. After spending this past season in Denver, Westbrook is clearly opting for a change of scenery and a fresh opportunity elsewhere. Cue: Sacramento Kings.

As per sources confirmed on X, Russell Westbrook might actually be on the move to Sacramento. “After weeks of ongoing dialogue since the start of free agency, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is expected to land with the Sacramento Kings, league sources say. His agent, Jeff Schwartz, has remained in consistent communication with Kings officials throughout the process,” sources confirmed.

In his lone season with Denver, Russell Westbrook showed he can still make an impact. He shot 44.9% from the field while averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 turnovers per game. The playoffs, though, told a tougher story—he shot just 39.1% and averaged 11.7 points, with 34 assists against 30 turnovers. Add to that a right-hand surgery in May after playing through two broken fingers, and you can see why his postseason numbers dipped.

Still, let’s not forget—Westbrook’s career got a second wind in Denver. Since leaving OKC in 2019, he’s bounced around the league (Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers), but his energy and fight haven’t faded. Sure, he’s past his prime, but the Kings might see exactly what they need in that fire and veteran presence.

Why Russell Westbrook to the Kings makes sense?

Let’s be real—after trading away De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs and then bringing in Dennis Schroder, the Sacramento Kings still look like a team trying to figure out their point guard situation. They’ve been linked to just about every veteran guard on the market—from Malcolm Brogdon to Ben Simmons. And now they have stopped on Westbrook. According to Carmichael Dave, there’s strong traction on this: “It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King.” The Knicks trail at +350, followed by the Bucks at +400 and the Heat at +600. Dallas rolls in at +800, while New Orleans and Minnesota trail behind at +900 and +1000.

Now, you might be wondering—how would the Kings even make room for him? Well, it turns out they’ve got options. Sacramento just re-signed Doug McDermott, filling out their 15-man roster, but there’s still a path. Guard Terence Davis is on a non-guaranteed $2.5 million contract, so if the Kings want to squeeze in Westbrook or anyone else, they could easily make that move, as per NBA insider Brett Siegel. Even with Schroder on the team, Westbrook’s arrival could shift the lineup, possibly bumping Keegan Murray to the bench and giving the Kings a more physical, fast-paced backcourt.

So what would Russ actually bring to Sacramento? For starters, energy—lots of it. He’s a strong rebounder, elite passer, and still a physical presence who could really help Sacramento’s stagnant ball movement. As Sam Quinn from CBS Sports put it, “They could use someone to push pace and hopefully generate some easy points… he can be tough against opposing ball-handlers because of his athleticism and strength.” Plus, he already has chemistry with Schroder from their OKC and Lakers days, and he showed great two-man game instincts alongside Jokic—something that could translate nicely with Domantas Sabonis.

Adding Westbrook wouldn’t just bring veteran leadership—it’d inject toughness, pace, and some serious grit into a Kings roster that often looked flat last season. Sure, there are questions about fit and age, but he’s still one of the league’s hardest workers and could help set a tone for younger players.