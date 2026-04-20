Report: Warriors Ready to Make “Sweeping Shift” in Wake of Steve Kerr Exit Rumors

“A summer of endless possibilities” might be a gentler way of saying that the storm hovers over the Golden State Warriors. They missed their second playoff appearance in three years. The team that overpowered the Los Angeles Clippers couldn’t do the same with the Phoenix Suns. Now that the episode has triggered a chain reaction. And it begins with figuring out what head coach Steve Kerr’s future will look like, soon.

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Maybe it’s too early to add “ex” to Kerr’s name. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne and Anthony Slater, the 60-year-old has “placed a timeline of about one to two weeks, which is in alignment with management’s desired urgency.” Sources believe that the front office wants to give Kerr adequate time. But they must resolve the coaching situation quickly before turning to other urgent roster and strategy decisions.

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If Steve Kerr comes back, expect serious behind-the-scenes tweaks. First, leadership will rethink the staff. Then, they’ll reshape their style—less predictability, more layers on offense. Moreover, the focus will shift to controlling possessions, the numbers game that wins in today’s NBA. Most importantly, internally, there’s concern; the team leaned too heavily on three-point swings. So, they might chase a tweak there as well.

But if Kerr leaves, the front office will cast a much wider net. They could even peek into college sidelines. However, there’s a catch. Pairing an untested coach with veterans like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler feels risky, especially with their championship window quietly narrowing. “But a Kerr exit could also signal the start of a much deeper, sweeping shift,” ESPN’s report says. How?

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Inside the organization, several sources frame this route as a full-scale reset. In other words, change wouldn’t stop at the head coach. Instead, it could ripple across the roster and the bench. As a result, familiar faces may fade, while new voices step in. The idea feels bold, yet calculated. After all, timelines are tightening, and urgency is quietly building behind the scenes.

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Meanwhile, Kerr’s staff faces uncertainty, with multiple assistant contracts running out. One key voice, Chris DeMarco, has already exited for a head coaching role with the New York Liberty. However, there’s intrigue. Willie Green, once part of Kerr’s circle, could circle back, adding a familiar and refreshed dynamic to the bench.

For Joe Lacob, this decision on the head coach’s future cuts deeper than wins and losses. He wants to feel Steve Kerr’s fire again, not an obligation. Not loyalty-driven continuation besides Curry and Green. Instead, he’s looking for energy in the daily grind—the small details, the repetition, the edge. Therefore, if Kerr stays, leadership prefers commitment, a multiyear vision, not a sentimental farewell wrapped in nostalgia.

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Last dance or not, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green trust the sidelines and the court with Steve Kerr. They’ve spent 12 seasons with the 9-time NBA champion, player, and coach combined. As a result, both stars have openly and behind the scenes expressed their desire for Kerr to stay.

Steve Kerr has Steph Curry & Draymond Green’s support

Everyone witnessed the emotional moment during Friday’s Warriors-Suns game. Steve Kerr brought Draymond and Steph in a huddle, placing his arms on their shoulders. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death,” the 60-year-old said, while pulling his star boys in an embrace. Well, this trio has too much history between them. 12 seasons, 6 NBA Finals appearances, and 4 championships. Let’s not forget a 73-9 season.

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Given the bond, Stephen Curry said, “I want Coach to be happy.” He went on, “I want him to be excited for the job. I want him to believe he’s the right guy for the job. I want him to have an opportunity to enjoy what he does, whatever that means for him. Everybody’s plan is their own. He knows how I feel about him.”

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 season was particularly rough for the Dubs. Injuries and uncertain futures messed up a lot for them. “Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong this year,” Draymond Green said. “And yet we still have a chance. … Because when you have a leader like Steve Kerr, who always knows the right thing to say, and a leader like Steph Curry, that you can always rally around … anything is possible.”

So now, the Golden State Warriors have a very busy offseason ahead. And everything banks on what Steve Kerr and the front office want. At the end of the day, the Dubs would love to see the dynasty emerge from the ashes, with or without Kerr.