Report of Anthony Edwards’ Hilarious Threat to LeBron James Emerges After 76ers Move

For a moment, the Minnesota Timberwolves looked like a real landing spot for LeBron James. But the spotlight shifted back to Miami, Cleveland, and the Bay, leaving them behind. Now the Philadelphia 76ers have crashed the race, swooping in as the King’s next landing spot. Well, the Wolves star Anthony Edwards seems unfazed. In fact, he is ready to welcome the King as an opponent instead.

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LeBron’s choice could be the motivation for Ant moving into the 2026-27 season. Well, the 24-year-old has never hidden where he stands. He wanted LeBron James in Minnesota. But once that possibility faded, his focus shifted. If James was not going to be a teammate, he would be someone to beat.

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“During a conversation with LeBron James, Anthony Edwards told him if he didn’t make a decision soon, he would tear James’ head off. LeBron laughed and asked Ant what would happen if he chose another team,” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski revealed Edwards’ reaction to James’ decision. “Edwards didn’t hesitate, telling him that would be OK, because that just meant he could tear James’s head off on the court when their two teams met.”

This competitive mindset defines Anthony Edwards. He surely welcomes stars, but never backs down from challenging them. With LeBron James moving to Philly, did Ant-Man switch on his “Legend Killer” instincts? Looks like it! Moreover, according to Krawczynski, Minnesota put together a serious push for LeBron James. Anthony Edwards and newly arrived star LaMelo Ball personally called him.

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Meanwhile, team owner Alex Rodriguez took charge of the franchise’s presentation. Rich Paul also shared a strong working relationship with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, giving the Timberwolves another valuable connection. Besides, Anthony Edwards‘ close bond with James, especially after their gold-medal chase at the 2024 Paris Olympics, only solidified the Wolves’ case.

Even so, Minnesota remained one of several teams chasing James for his 24th NBA season. Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, and Golden State stayed firmly in the race as well. Had the move happened, LeBron James would have joined Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert, creating a lineup with even stronger championship hopes.

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Now, the 2026-27 campaign could finally be the Minnesota Timberwolves’ moment. LaMelo Ball gives Anthony Edwards the dynamic backcourt partner he has long needed, while the roster looks deeper than ever. As a result, expectations will soar. This group has every chance to push beyond the Western Conference Finals and make a genuine title run.

On the other hand, LeBron James’ addition to the Philadelphia 76ers, alongside Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe, is strengthening their title case in the East. Undoubtedly, the Wolves vs 76ers clash is going to send sparks across the league. That’s because Anthony Edwards will try to “tear James’ head off,” as he claimed without hesitation.