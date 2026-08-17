Report Reveals Knicks’ Historic Gains From NBA Finals Run as James Dolan’s Private Business Booms

For 53 years, Madison Square Garden had no Knicks championship to celebrate. When that finally changed, the celebration did not stay inside the arena. More than 1 million fans turned out for the team’s ticker-tape parade through Lower Manhattan, while the franchise set its highest single-day merchandise sales total ever within 24 hours of winning the title.

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The run had already taken over New York before the financial numbers came in. The Knicks set new league-wide records for the highest per-game gate revenue in NBA history on multiple occasions during the playoffs, while MSG Sports added more than 2.2 million net new social media followers across its Knicks and Rangers accounts during fiscal 2026.

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That momentum turned into a huge financial payoff. MSG Sports COO Jamaal Lesane said, “The Knicks’ playoff run took over New York City, from electric crowds in-arena for home games, to watch parties at various locations throughout the city, to unique activations from our marketing partners—all culminating with the championship parade attended by millions of fans. With this unprecedented momentum, we achieved a number of operational milestones during the postseason.” MSG Sports reported that playoff-related revenue increased by $66.9 million from the prior year, while the Knicks generated $182 million in playoff-related revenue compared with $115.2 million during their 2025 Eastern Conference Finals run.

The Same Nine Home Games Produced a Much Bigger Payoff

The difference becomes even clearer when the two playoff runs are placed side by side. The Knicks hosted exactly nine home playoff games in both 2025 and 2026, yet their playoff-related revenue jumped from $115.2 million to $182 million. That was a 58 percent increase despite having the same number of home games.

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MSG Sports said the increase was primarily driven by higher average per-game Knicks playoff revenue and higher Knicks merchandise revenue after the team won the 2026 championship instead of advancing only to the Eastern Conference Finals the year before. Sponsorship and signage revenue also increased by $1.7 million, while food, beverage and merchandise sales rose by another $1.5 million compared with the prior-year quarter.

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The company also recorded its highest single-day merchandise sales total in team history within 24 hours of the Knicks clinching the title. The playoff run helped push MSG Sports’ quarterly revenue to $278.7 million, a 37 percent increase from the same quarter a year earlier.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals, with Jalen Brunson closing out the title with 45 points in Game 5. His performance tied Michael Jordan for the most points scored in a road Finals closeout win. Brunson was also named Finals MVP unanimously, receiving all 11 votes from the media panel.

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Brunson’s 45 points accounted for 47.8 percent of New York’s 94 points in the 94-90 victory. He averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds across the five-game Finals, giving the Knicks a championship run that delivered both a historic basketball moment and a major business boost.

The championship also came during a strong stretch for James Dolan’s broader business holdings. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated that Dolan’s net worth rose by $450 million in 2026 to reach $1.9 billion during the NBA Finals, with the increase tied to gains in his publicly traded sports and entertainment holdings. The Knicks’ playoff revenue itself went to MSG Sports, rather than directly to Dolan’s personal accounts.

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For the full fiscal year, MSG Sports reported $1.1538 billion in revenue, an 11 percent increase from the previous year. Operating income rose 95 percent to $28.9 million. Those figures cover the company’s consolidated business, including the Knicks and Rangers, rather than the Knicks alone.

The numbers put a price on what the Knicks’ first championship since 1973 meant to the business. They had the same nine home playoff games in 2025 and 2026, but the title run produced $182 million in playoff-related revenue compared with $115.2 million the year before. For MSG Sports, the difference was not more games. It was what winning the championship allowed those games to generate.