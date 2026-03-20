Report Reveals Rockets’ Alleged Regret Over Kevin Durant Trade Amid Concerning Video From Game vs. Lakers

Times change quickly in the NBA. The Houston Rockets looked imperious when Kevin Durant started to flaunt his gifts. The Slim Reaper made them instantly better, even after the team suffered from injury problems. However, over the last ten games, the Rockets are 4-6. And both sides seem to be questioning their decisions to join hands.

KD has produced great output for the Rockets. He’s averaging 25.7 points and was even named an All-Star. But the latest drama has taken its toll. Since news about Durant’s alleged burner account, the team lacks any spark. The teammates on the floor appear distant. It doesn’t just seem to be something that’s happening on the court.

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According to Ahn Fire Digital, “A lot of guys miss Jalen and Dillon. Kevin hasn’t bonded with anyone here yet”. They also claim the Rockets wish they could take back the blockbuster seven-team trade that saw Durant join their side.

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That’s where a video circulating may show the broken bonds within the team. In the Rockets’ latest loss to the Lakers, Alperen Sengun appeared to be speaking to Durant about tactics. Both spoke briefly. But once Sengun left, Durant nodded his head. Later, he even looked towards a fan and appeared confused.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There’s no confirmation that Durant criticised Alperen Sengun there. However, it didn’t seem like KD agreed with the advice he received either. Still, it’s hard to say Durant is a bad teammate. When making mistakes. The veteran forward has taken accountability for losses and demanded more out of himself.

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The Rockets are going through adversity, but have the personnel to turn things around. But more than synergy, the team lacks direction.

Kevin Durant having to do too much for the Rockets

The Rockets may or may not regret getting Kevin Durant. But the grass would have been greener had they not lost Fred VanVleet. The former Raptors guard brings leadership and organization to the Rockets. Most importantly, VanVleet would be responsible for making plays. Now, it’s up to Durant and Sengun.

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Early in the season, KD literally couldn’t have a bad night for the Rockets. Head coach Ime Udoka voiced his frustrations at the time. “The fact that we have to rely on a 37-year-old is a problem,” he said after the Rockets blew a 12-point lead to the Blazers in January.

Then came Durant’s self-admission. In their previous loss to the Lakers, Durant faced double-teams in the fourth. The Rockets crumbled, turning the ball over and scoring less than 20 points in the final period. He tried to fill in and make plays. But oppositions have also caught on to that strategy. Which is why he called for the team to change their dynamic.

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“Maybe I just need to get out of the way to be honest, set screens, be able to catch and shoot. Just space the floor out for my teammates,” said Durant.

The issue with the Rockets is an incomplete roster. Over the last 10 games, the Rockets have averaged 16.6 turnovers against only 23.9 assists. The lack of a true playmaker is causing all kinds of problems for the offense. Their points per game have plummeted simply because Kevin Durant is the only player handling the ball in the final moments.

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Sengun can make plays, but thrives when he’s positioned well. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are still learning the craft. With the remaining games, if the Rockets can manage to offer teams a different look with their offense, they can turn things around. Defensively, they are among the most physical teams in the league.

That’s their winning strategy. But more than missing out on past teammates, Houston lacks a floor general. Do you agree? Let us know your views in the comments below.