Reporter Reveals Major Twist in Jaylen Brown’s Dynamic With Joel Embiid Following 76ers Move

When Jaylen Brown first arrived in Philadelphia, one of the questions asked was whether he and Joel Embiid could quickly build the chemistry needed to chase a championship. That uncertainty only grew after old criticisms Brown made about Embiid resurfaced following the blockbuster trade. Now, another twist has emerged after it was reported that Brown and Embiid have not spoken since becoming teammates.

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Tracy McGrady said that, as far as he knows, Brown and Embiid have not yet had a conversation since Philadelphia acquired Brown from Boston. However, The Athletic reporter Tony Jones shared the latest development on that report.

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“A source tells me the report that Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have not spoken is inaccurate. “The two of them have spoken,” the source said,” Jones tweeted.

The speculation began after Joel Embiid made no public comment following the Sixers’ blockbuster acquisition of Brown from the Celtics.

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Embiid didn’t post on social media, didn’t issue a statement, and didn’t publicly welcome Brown, which led Philadelphia media and fans to question whether there was an issue.

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Radio personalities in Philadelphia described Embiid’s silence as “deafening,” fueling rumors that the two stars had yet to communicate.

Jaylen Brown and Embiid spent years battling in the Celtics-76ers rivalry, and Brown has been one of Embiid’s most vocal critics. After Boston’s Game 7 playoff loss earlier this year, Brown said:

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“Flopping has ruined our league.”

He then referenced Embiid, saying that he is “one of the greatest players that has played basketball, but he flops. He knows it too.”

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Days after the rumors became louder, 76ers president Mike Gansey addressed the issue publicly.

According to Gansey, Embiid is healthy and excited about the trade, adding that the one-time MVP was surprised but positively so and is “fired up” about playing with Brown.

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What’s Next for Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid?

Jaylen Brown already made it clear that he’s embracing the move despite the shock of leaving Boston.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the future. I’m excited for what’s to come next. It’s bittersweet…”

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On the court, the expectation is that Brown becomes Philadelphia’s primary two-way wing while sharing offensive responsibilities with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His ability to defend elite scorers and create offense gives the Sixers something they lacked with Paul George last season.

ESPN reported that league executives are watching how quickly JB adapts to playing alongside another high-usage star. The bigger question isn’t whether Embiid has spoken to Brown; instead, it’s whether he can stay on the floor, a reported factor in their quest to sign LeBron James, after another injury-interrupted campaign.

Multiple league observers have noted that Philadelphia’s championship hopes still hinge on Embiid’s availability more than any other factor.

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According to ESPN’s conversations with NBA executives, Philadelphia is viewed as one of the offseason’s biggest winners because Brown gives the Sixers another elite scorer in his prime. However, executives cautioned that the success of the experiment will depend on chemistry, offensive balance and Embiid’s health.