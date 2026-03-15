Reporters Confirm Uncomfortable After Victor Wembanyama Drops Wild Health Update

The San Antonio Spurs are the hottest team in the league. Tonight, they extended their recent winning ways by beating the Charlotte Hornets, 115-102, who are similarly red-hot. However, the real moment that caught attention came after the game, when one interaction between Victor Wembanyama and a reporter went viral. Here’s what happened.

After the game, Wembanyama was asked about his recent inflammation by Spurs reporter Jared Weiss, which kept him out of the team’s last game and reduced his buffer for the postseason awards to three games. His response was extremely vague at first: “The inflammation in my body is basically down everywhere, except for one place.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Seemingly confused, the interviewer paused for a second, before another reporter asked him a follow-up question, where the center confirmed that the lingering irritation was in his ankle. This is the same ankle that caused him to be ruled out last minute against the Denver Nuggets, leading to an unfortunate loss for the young squad.

In the comments of his video of the interaction, Weiss revealed that he was caught off-guard by Wemby’s remark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was halfway through my calculation on whether I ask a follow up when tom stepped in to be the hero,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the pause after his initial question, Weiss joked that it felt like “10 minutes,” and this was likely just a result of the media not expecting Wembanyama to be making jokes about his own availability this deep into the season.

Weiss also joked in a different comment section with CBS reporter Ashley Nicole Moss that staying quiet during the pause was “very hard,” just adding to the hilarity of the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the Frenchman was in a jolly mood after the dismantling he handed out on court to the Hornets.

Victor Wembanyama Powers Spurs Past Hornets in Dominant Return from Injury

Victor Wembanyama was clearly the best player on the floor tonight, recording another dominant showing. The superstar finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and four blocks, marking a solid return after missing his last game in a game-time decision due to ankle soreness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio controlled the night, leveraging a double-digit lead in the first half, carrying that momentum for nearly the whole game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spurs also received key contributions from all over the roster. The guard tandem of De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle chipped in 32 points and 14 assists, while the bench duo of Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet added 23 of their own, helping the Spurs maintain their impressive form, improving to 17-2 since February.

The Hornets tried their best, making a late push behind Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel, who logged 20 points or more each. Coby White and LaMelo Ball chipped in 18 and 17 each, but the Hornets couldn’t continue their third-quarter rally led by a few threes.

San Antonio responded with a 12-0 run in the fourth, and Wemby’s fifth three of the night with just over a minute left iced the game. Now, the team awaits it’s next game against the LA Clippers on Monday.