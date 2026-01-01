Respect Pours In as Kevin Durant Announces $10M for Second-Largest Maryland County

Just two weeks ago, Kevin Durant heartwarmingly said, “I’m trying to do so much in my community where I grew up.” While the NBA legend stacks more and more achievements on the court, be it 31,000 points or his career earnings surpassing $501 million, his motivation to help others never fades.

“Kevin Durant is pouring $10M back into Prince George’s County, creating a free after-school pathway for first-generation and underserved students to earn four-year degrees. This is what it looks like when success lifts the whole community. 👏🏾📚,” Attorney Ben Crump wrote on X.

The 2x NBA Champ is making sure the community where he was raised is part of his success story. Prince George’s County is the second-largest county in Maryland by population. In 2019, Durant committed $10 million to open an after-school facility in the area named after him. It’s just a few blocks from the apartment in the Suitland neighborhood where Durant grew up and the Seat Pleasant Activity Center, where he first dreamed of the NBA life he has today.

It’s called the College Track at The Durant Center. College Track had a facility in Oakland, CA, which Durant had visited in 2017. It influenced his decision to make a move of his own. A year later, he was ready to commit a multi-million-dollar investment across 10 years to bring it to Prince George’s County.

That’s how the College Track’s first East Coast location was established in partnership with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and Prince George’s County Public Schools. They provide students with scholarships, tutoring, and emotional and financial support. Additionally, it offers leadership skill building, college workshops and tours, academic advising, and networking opportunities.

“So I bought a commercial building on the same street my apartment complex was on,” Durant proudly said on the Unguarded podcast. “PG County, Maryland, where I’m from, is one of the most thriving counties in the country… we got a lot of resources in our county, and my influence and my name over the last two decades just been around the county from community events just from investing back into the community.”

Even though Durant is often online and bantering with fans, netizens showcased their wholehearted support for the veteran this time.

Kevin Durant’s consistent community work brings a smile to fans’ faces

“The full-circle stuff that you dream about,” Durant told the Washington Post years ago. “So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building.”

Witnessing the support for nearly a decade, a fan commented, “Love this.”

Plus, there’s a lot more that Durant’s foundation has done. They’ve donated nearly $60,000 for new basketball courts at the Seat Pleasant Activity Center.

A netizen from the locality had a heartfelt note for KD.

“This makes me smile. I’m genuinely glad someone finally stepped up for Prince George’s County,” a local wrote.

Imago Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) sits on the bench during a time out during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In 2022, Durant’s foundation also committed $500,000 to Bowie State University to fund renovations to the campus basketball arena and provide financial relief to students. Looking at the NBA veteran’s work on the ground, a fan urged other athletes to do the same.

“This is the type of impact we need more athletes to prioritize. leveraging their success for greater good,” a fan wrote.

This wasn’t the first time Durant helped kids. He previously donated $57,000 to Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma City’s school for homeless children, even after he left the Thunder. For him, providing support at an early stage goes a long way, something that a fan noticed and appreciated.

“Good man. Emphasize grade school – that’s where habits are formed that lead to collegiate success,” a netizen commented.

Another fan continues to praise the Rockets forward.

“This is why I rock with @KDTrey5 on and off the court! He’s a good dude and he never forgot where he came from and those trying to walk through those same doors!”

While many debate where he ranks in the GOAT debate, one thing is clear: Durant will continue to lead by his actions, whether on or off the court.