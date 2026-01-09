Respect Pours in as LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Gets Sober After Battling Homelessness

Former NBA star Delonte West, who was once LeBron James‘ teammate, has had a tumultuous life after he hung up his basketball boots. Starting from health issues to getting arrested and also developing drug and alcohol addiction, West’s life since his playing days has gone extremely south. However, a recent update suggests that D-West is sober for 30 days from drugs and alcohol while staying in a rehabilitation facility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Over the course of his eight-year tenure in the NBA, West played for some of the top teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Seattle SuperSonics. However, his 2008-09 season with the Cavaliers was easily his best season in the big league. He took big strides as a starter in Cleveland.

West averaged 11.7 points per game in that season while shooting almost 40% from beyond the arc. His metrics in the playoffs that season were even better as he put up 13.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game across 14 outings with her career playoff high of 22 points coming against the Orlando Magic in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, which they lost. Despite these numbers, the former Cavaliers star has had a troubled life.

ADVERTISEMENT

West has battled homelessness, and fans finally want him to sort out his life.

NBA fans pour their heart out to Delonte West’s road to recovery

The NBA fraternity is known for its love and support. They love every player who has been a part of their lives, and in the case of West, the response from the fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One day at a time, D-West,” a passionate fan wrote, wishing the former NBA guard more perseverance in his road to recovery. Over the years, West has seen a lot of false starts as Mark Cuban paid him for his drug rehab treatment, but soon after, he was on the road again and got arrested multiple times between 2022 and 2024. So it is better if he takes it literally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then, the NBA 2K game is extremely popular among fans, and a particular user shared his anecdote on the post. “Good for him growing up watching this m- Hoop & playin with em in 2K all the time wish nothin but the best for Delonte West always!!” another well-wisher reacted. He was a pretty handy player in 2K as well with his dogged defense and valuable three-point shooting.

“I hope he stays clean. That pension should be hitting soon,” another fan makes a very important point. West is eligible for a pension from the NBA, but it is only given to former players after the age of 45.

West is currently only 42, so he is due a pension in three years, which could change his life. Players who have played more than three years are eligible for a pension worth $1000 per month. The more years in the league, the higher the amount of the monthly pension. Also, along with the pension, former NBA players also get healthcare coverage and other benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

But addiction is often a long struggle, and there are way too many false peaks. Therefore, another fan has wished for his continued success on this journey. “That’s great news. Rooting for Delonte’s continued success on his journey,” a user reacted.

West probably once featured in the favorite teams of these fans, and today, during his struggle, they are wishing him to pull through and get his life back in order. Rehab is extremely difficult, and the road is often long; hence, the fans are praying for his ‘continued success’. West has given a lot of joy to the fans, and people respect him for his efforts on the court.

“Big respect to Delonte,” another fan wrote on X, highlighting his impact on the entire NBA fraternity. West was a fan favorite wherever he turned up. He was one of those players who gave his all on the court one game at a time but never starred on billboards or headlined sneaker campaigns. He was a grounded, passionate baller who did his job with aplomb. Hence, a fan of that era instantly connects with him and his struggles.