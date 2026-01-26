Respect Pours In for Bucks Over Wholesome Gesture After Mavs Game Postponement

Bad weather kept the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks off the court on Sunday, but it couldn’t stop the hosts from making a big play for the community. Shortly after the postponement, the team announced it would donate food prepared for tonight’s game to area shelters.

The statement came from the Bucks front office and Fiserv Forum President Josh Glessing. The donation included hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, beef tacos, pretzel bites with nacho cheese, Mexican street corn, and other items.

The Bucks’ wholesome gesture comes at a time of turbulence for the team. They’re still not sure what the future holds without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been frustrated by losses, and things got even worse after he was ruled out for at least six weeks with a calf injury.

They’re currently the 11th seed in the East and 2.5 games behind a play-in spot. Amid an underpar season, head coach Doc Rivers has found himself in hot water after bad results. However, the team’s recent philanthropic gesture quickly prompted fans to come in support of the move.

Fans praise the “best thing” the Bucks have done all season

To state it simply, it has been an unfortunate season for the Bucks, who have won just 18 of their 44 games, with no clear picture of making the postseason. In a season plagued by losses, a Bucks fan called the move “the biggest W of the season so far.”

To their credit, the Bucks have been one of the most charitable teams in the NBA. For years, in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, they have partnered with Pick ‘n Save to donate $50,000 of food to local organizations. They also contribute to the Block Out Hunger campaign, which donates money to the Hunger Task Force for every shot blocked by Bucks players.

Another individual posted something similar: “Best thing the bucks have done all season.”

Many fans united to commend the team for yet another “classy move.”

But while the Bucks’ gesture certainly won the hearts of thousands of fans, it didn’t sit very well with a few.

Questioning their real intention, a fan wrote that it was “cool and all, but why press release it – were people actually asking about the food?”

Amid all the reactions, it was Rivers whose name recurred in the comments.

“They should donate Doc,” a fan commented.

“Great, now can you please fire Doc?” another unhappy observer wrote.

Fans have largely held Rivers accountable for the mounting losses, and his lack of planning while Antetokounmpo was on a minutes restriction certainly didn’t help. Pete Nance has emerged as a saving grace for the team’s rotation in recent games. Even the coach admitted that he has been “really good.”

There’s little hope for the Bucks to end this season on a positive note with Antetokounmpo still a part of it. At the moment, neither scenario seems likely. However, the reality on the court shouldn’t undermine their efforts toward the Milwaukee community.