Respect Pours in for LeBron James Over Announcement Ahead of Christmas

‘Tis the season of giving. And our favorite NBA stars are giving out Christmas cheer one act of kindness at a time. LeBron James was not going to sit back this season. While he’s preparing to take on Kevin Durant on Christmas Day, his foundation is doing his good work and winning hearts.

The LeBron James Family Foundation disclosed its latest move on social media ahead of December 25. “There’s real magic in combining forces with people who share roots and heart for community. 🙌 ” The nonprofit said.

The Akron native’s foundation has teamed up with the Ohio-based Kaulig Giving, the charity arm for Kaulig, and the Ohio-born PGA star, Ben Curtis’ foundation this holiday season. The organizations have combined forces to distribute “Birdie Bags” to those in need.

They stated will, “distribute Birdie Bags that provide meals and snacks to support kids and families beyond the school day and offer peace of mind when it’s needed most to our I PROMISE families and Akron community. When we come together, our impact stretches farther than any of us could alone. 💚”

I PROMISE is also a program under James’ foundation. Similar to his own I Promise School, the program’s specific goal is to help kids stay in school by providing the necessary resources as well as emotional support.

The gesture, along with the complementary pictures of young people distributing the Birdie Bags, had a heartwarming effect on the Internet. It was all that was needed to bring out the Christmas spirit.

Fans love two Cleveland athletes working together

LeBron James and Ben Curtis have been collaborating in their philanthropy since 2024 at least. We’d not usually get the two Ohio athletes in the same space, especially with the way Bron’s golf game has been going. But fans love this crossover for a good cause.

Comments like, “love this collab keeping kids fed and families strong real community magic,” and “love that combo—real impact for families. keeps kids fed outside school,” celebrate their collaboration.

Others are touched by the concept of a simple ‘Birdie Bag’ making such a big impact. “Funny how ‘peace of mind’ for families often boils down to a well-stocked Birdie Bag of meals and snacks. Good to see the collective forces making that practical magic happen, even for the ‘FOOTBALL’ contingent.”

James is now in Los Angeles but fans love he maintains his Akron connection through “Truly inspiring work!” They even say, “This is what real impact looks like. When hearts and roots align, communities thrive. 💚👏.”

Bron is probably brainstorming all the trash talk he will dish to Dillon Brooks when the Lakers take on the Suns tomorrow. With Luka Doncic sidelined till Christmas, he’s going to be the player to watch. But it also gives us fuzzy feelings when we watch James’ little acts of kindness.