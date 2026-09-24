“Rest in Paradise”: LeBron James Pens Emotional Message After Legendary Lakers Announcer Lawrence Tanter’s Passing

“Quote me. It’s been a blessing.” Those were among Lawrence Tanter’s final words, sent to ESPN shortly before he entered hospice care. For 43 years, his voice carried through the Lakers’ biggest moments and toughest nights. Now, at 76, that voice has gone quiet, and LeBron James, who spent eight seasons hearing it, is paying tribute to the man behind it.

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“REST IN PARADISE Lawrence Tanter!” he wrote. “Loved seeing you pretty much every single home game for the past 8 years at the scores table and always acknowledging you with a (salute) cause you deserved the (flowers) while you were living! Your voice command and echoed throughout the entire arena. You made home games SPECIAL!”

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LeBron James continued the message with a personal note of appreciation. “You will be truly missed! Glad we got to share some time together my man! My heart and prayers goes to your family and loved ones! Love you LT!”

Perhaps that is why the loss felt so personal for James. Tanter had been there for so many of his Lakers memories. In 2025, he was behind the microphone for one of the biggest of them all, announcing James becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 combined regular-season and postseason points.

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“Ladies and gentlemen, we all have just witnessed history,” Tanter told the crowd.

Tanter’s final months with the Lakers had him battling some serious health issues. He suffered a stroke in March 2026, according to ESPN Dave McMenamin, which later forced him to miss the Lakers’ final six home games of the regular season and their entire playoff run.

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He then officially retired from his public-address role after 43 seasons, though the Lakers chose to keep him involved as an advisor for game presentations while he continued to rehab. Jeanie Buss had given Tanter his flowers during that time.

“Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy, and signature booming voice.” Jeanie Buss said in a statement in June. “Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience. I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”

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For most Lakers fans, he was far more than the man behind the microphone. But Tanter himself never liked the idea of being penned as a “legend.” He referred to himself as someone who was “just an employee.”

He began his journey in 1982 during the Showtime era. It stretched through 10 NBA championships and 16 Western Conference titles, putting him courtside for Magic Johnson’s title runs, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s three-peat, and eventually James’s record-breaking scoring milestones.

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He was also the voice the arena heard during the Lakers’ first home game after Bryant died in 2020. Lawrence Tanter delivered an emotional tribute during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, introducing all five of the Lakers’ starting five as Kobe Bryant.

That is part of why James’s tribute resonated the way it did. Tanter wasn’t just a fixture of one era of Lakers basketball, but a constant presence across nearly all of them, including the years James spent building his own legacy in Los Angeles.