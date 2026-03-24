“Rest In Peace”: NBA World Mourn After Pacers Owner Issues Heartbreaking Statement on Personal Loss

A heartbreaking statement from Indiana Pacers owner Herbert Simon on Monday confirmed a deep personal loss for his family and organization. His nephew, David Simon — a titan of the business world and a key figure behind the Simon family empire — passed away on March 22 after a battle with cancer.

Following his passing, Herbert Simon and Pacers Sports & Entertainment shared an emotional statement: “My family and I are deeply saddened by my nephew David’s passing. I was proud to see him grow into an exceptional and transformative leader whose vision, dedication, and discipline helped shape Simon Property Group into the world’s leading retail real estate company. His impact on our family, our community, and the real estate industry will be felt for generations to come. We will miss him greatly,” the statement read.

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The Simon Property Group Board of Directors appointed Eli Simon, David’s eldest son, to be the next chief executive and president of the Indianapolis-based company. Eli is expected to carry forward his father’s legacy while continuing in his role as chief operating officer.

David Simon married his wife Jackie in 1986. Together, the pair have five children. Simon, who became a billionaire, continued his family’s philanthropic efforts in Indianapolis through the David E. Simon & Jacqueline S. Simon Charitable Foundation. The Simon family has also released a statement demanding privacy in their moment of grief. “Our family is deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from across the globe. He was most proud of his family, his wife of over 40 years, Jackie, and their 5 children: Eli, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam, and Noah, and 7 grandchildren. We ask for privacy as we grieve our great loss.”

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Following the Pacers’ statement, heartfelt tributes poured in from fans across social media.

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Fans pay tribute to the passing of Herbert Simon’s nephew

David Simon shared a close bond with his uncle Herbert, working alongside him for decades at Simon Property Group. The son of Herb’s late brother and business partner Melvin Simon, David joined the company in 1990 and became CEO in 1995, growing it into a global powerhouse.

“Prayers and condolences in the memory of David rip,” a user wrote paying his condolences to David Simon, who leaves behind a massive void in his family, company, and also in the minds of many people.

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“Payers for the Simons. God Bless,” another fan wrote below the statement. At this point, the Simon family is dealing with grief and they need all the prayers that they can get. The community has shown immense support in this unfortunate situation.

“Oh wow!! This is sad to hear. Rest in peace David,” another fan expressed their condolences. The reaction came with a genuine shock at David Simon’s passing. He was 64 and was dealing with cancer for the last couple of years. “Oh I’m so very sorry for your loss. Much too young,” another fan reiterated the same sentiment.

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“An old friend I’ve known since we were young boys RIP David,” another user said, who apparently was David Simon’s old friend. It just proves how many lives he has touched through his kindness and humility.

It is a deeply personal loss for Herbert Simon and the entire Simon family. While David Simon was best known for his impact in business, the overwhelming response to his passing shows just how many lives he touched beyond it — a legacy that will endure for years to come.