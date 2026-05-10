“Ric (Flair) Is a Joke”: Fans Lash Out at WWE Legend for Taking Another Shot at Luka Doncic

Chris Paul, Patrick Ewing, and John Stockton are among the NBA greats who have played the most playoff games without winning a championship, and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the process of joining that conversation on the wrong side of history. Down 3-0 to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder after a 131-108 blowout at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, the Lakers are one loss from elimination. And Ric Flair, 16-time world champion, the Nature Boy himself, has decided he has seen enough. His message to Luka Doncic was delivered in full caps, with a parachute metaphor that will outlive this series.

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“@lukadoncic, There Is Only One Word That I Can Possibly Say, And That’s DISAPPOINTED. 46 Million Dollars, And You Can’t Play. OMG, I Would Jump Off The Empire State Building With A Parachute For 46 Million Dollars A Year, And I Don’t Even Know How To Pull The Cord To Open It, But I Would Take My Chances,” Flair posted on X. The tweet is peak Flair, theatrics wrapped around a point that is not entirely without basis. The Thunder are now 7-0 in the playoffs overall and 7-0 against LeBron James and the Lakers this season, having beaten the short-handed Los Angeles side in all three games by a combined 59 points. In all three of those defeats, the player earning $46 million annually has been watching from the bench in a suit.

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Game 3 followed an almost identical script to Game 2. The Lakers fought to stay competitive into the third quarter, holding a 59-57 lead at halftime, before Oklahoma City turned the game into a rout with their trademark second-half efficiency. Ajay Mitchell produced career playoff highs of 24 points and 10 assists, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points and nine assists, despite SGA missing nine of his first 11 shots.

That detail is the one that stings most for the Lakers: the Thunder’s best player is not even performing at his ceiling, and the margin is still 23 points. “These obviously haven’t been my best performances,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But I think I’ve been able to help the team win, and that’s most important.” Luke Kennard provided 18 points off the bench for Los Angeles, with Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton adding 10 apiece, but the Lakers ran out of answers entirely in the fourth quarter as Ajay Mitchell buried an exhausted home side.

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Flair complains that the highest-paid player in that locker room is not available to change any of this. Luka Doncic, earning $46.2 million this season, has been sidelined since April 2 with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and has yet to progress to full contact work, making his return for this series increasingly unlikely as the Thunder inch toward a sweep. The Nature Boy’s parachute analogy is hyperbolic by design. But the core of the grievance, that the Lakers are being eliminated without their franchise player so much as lacing up his sneakers, is one that the locker room itself has been too professional to express publicly.

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The Lakers Face the Impossible Math of a 3-0 Deficit

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. That is the fact sitting above everything else as Game 4 tips off Monday, and the version of the Lakers available to attempt the historically unprecedented is the same version that has lost three straight by an average of nearly 20 points. JJ Redick acknowledged the ceiling after the game: “They’re an incredible basketball team. Third straight game, we’re right there after two and a half quarters. We tried different lineups, different coverages.” The adjustment problem is structural; Oklahoma City simply has more and better options available than Los Angeles does right now.

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Imago Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) passes as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder are the NBA’s sixth defending champion to start a postseason 7-0 in the following playoffs, and they are doing it with Jalen Williams, their third-leading scorer, missing his fifth straight game with a strained hamstring. That is the depth Windhorst and Tracy McGrady were both pointing to before the series began, a team that can absorb a significant injury to a starter and still bury a short-handed opponent.

The best realistic outcome for the Lakers on Monday is buying enough time, winning Game 4 to extend the series to five games, and keeping the door open for Luka Doncic to potentially play a meaningful role. The medical reality Doncic outlined on Wednesday, an eight-week timeline, no contact work yet, going day by day, does not suggest he is close. But if any team in these playoffs was going to attempt something historic, the one with LeBron James on the roster remains the only candidate available. Ric Flair would settle for the parachute. The Lakers need something significantly more improbable.

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Fans Push Back Hard on Flair’s Medical Ignorance

The reaction to Flair’s tweet was swift, and unlike the usual mix of agreement and outrage that greets most celebrity takes, this one landed almost entirely against the Nature Boy. The pushback was not about loyalty to Doncic. It was about a fundamental misunderstanding of what a Grade 2 hamstring strain actually means.

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The most direct response went straight to the sport itself: “Hamstring injury and play basketball??? Ric is a joke. Completely impossible.” The bluntness is medically defensible. Doncic’s Grade 2 hamstring strain, a partial tear of the muscle fibres, was serious enough that his doctors initially gave him an eight-week recovery timeline, and he has yet to progress to contact drills five weeks into that process. Basketball, unlike any other major sport, demands sudden explosive acceleration, deceleration, and lateral cutting, precisely the movements a healing hamstring cannot tolerate. Wrestling, the sport Flair mastered, is choreographed. The biomechanical demands are not remotely comparable.

Another fan did the arithmetic Flair skipped: “I don’t think you understand how serious his hamstring injury is. He was told 8 weeks. It’s been 6. He can ruin his career coming back too soon. The Lakers, who pay him, tell him not to play until he’s cleared. If it was only up to him he’d already be limping up and down the court right this moment.” That last sentence is the one closest to what Doncic himself said at his Wednesday press conference. “I don’t think people understand how frustrating it is. All I wanna do is play basketball, especially this time of year,” Doncic said. He also specifically referenced coming back from injuries too soon earlier in his career as a reason for the caution: “It’s a tough one for me because I came back from injuries before too soon, and it wasn’t the best result. You have to be very careful.” The decision to sit is not his alone, and it never was.

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The sport-specific comparison landed with particular force from one fan: “Ric, there is running and stopping in basketball. This isn’t wrestling. Hamstring injuries aren’t a toughness thing or a take some painkillers and get out there thing.” Medical literature on Grade 2 hamstring strains is consistent on this point: premature return to sport is the leading cause of re-injury, and a re-tear at a higher grade can extend recovery timelines by months rather than weeks. Jalen Williams of the Thunder, who suffered the same injury during the regular season, returned in 23 days, re-injured the same hamstring two days later, and missed another 40 days. The Lakers are acutely aware of that precedent. Asking Doncic to play through incomplete healing is not bravery. It is the fastest route to losing him for the start of next season.

The most cutting response was also the funniest: “Mr. Flair, we talked about this last week. Unless you chipped in on Luka’s Lakers salary, you gotta ease up sir. This is the second week in a row.” The fact that Flair has now weighed in twice on Doncic’s injury situation, across consecutive weeks, suggests this has become something of a fixation for the 76-year-old legend. And the fan’s point is structurally correct: the Lakers, not Ric Flair, are the ones carrying the financial and medical liability of Doncic’s contract. Their medical staff, not the Nature Boy, sets the return-to-play protocol. The salary argument cuts both ways; if $46 million entitles anyone to demand Doncic play through an injury, it is the organisation writing the cheque.

The final word on the matter came from a fan who reduced Flair’s entire argument to its logical endpoint: “So he should risk ruining his career and health long term by playing with an injury, just because he’s paid 46M?” Doncic, 27 years old and entering what should be the prime years of his career, has a future that extends well beyond this playoff series. A healthy Doncic in October is worth exponentially more to the Lakers than a compromised version limping through Game 4 of a series they are almost certainly losing, regardless. The fans who pushed back on Flair understand what Flair, apparently, does not: the money is precisely the reason to protect the asset, not the reason to destroy it.