Rich Paul Addresses LeBron James’ Grizzlies Comments After Backlash

If you thought only Charles Barkley could beef with entire cities, LeBron James went a step further. His comments about the city of Memphis on Bob Does Sports did what Anthony Edward’s off-the-cuff remarks didn’t do. But sparked a reaction equivalent to Galveston putting up billboards to call out Chuck. While Bron faces the heat, his childhood friend-turned-agent spoke out. Rich Paul didn’t necessarily back him, nor did he say he’s wrong. He just added a different perspective to LeBron’s comments.

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James ignited a firestorm by suggesting the Memphis Grizzlies should relocate to Nashville to spare him the “random a–” Thursday trips to a city he clearly detests. “Staying at the f—ing Hyatt at 41 years old? You think I wanna do that s–t?” James vented, questioning why the franchise isn’t moved to Nashville to be near Vanderbilt, NASCAR, and the NHL’s Predators. It sparked outrage even from Memphis’ mayor and city council.

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Kendrick Perkins took to X to blast the entitlement, writing: “Boys get to the League and now the Hyatt ain’t good enough??!! God Bless America.” Meanwhile, local critics like David Dennis Jr. labeled James a “gentrifier,” calling his behavior “unbecoming” of a player of his stature.

On the Game Over podcast, James’ agent and Klutch Sports founder attempted to pivot the narrative from arrogance to a simple evolution of taste. “It’s not just Memphis,” Paul said, highlighting the grueling NBA schedule makes the players have a little higher expectation.

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He also refered to Kendrick Perkins’ tweet, calling his statement, “true! That’s not a fake thing.” Paul admitted before adding the caveat. “NBA players don’t stay in the Hyatt. They stay in Four Seasons… Ritz. Once you get to the point where you can afford to, I’m not cutting corners on where I lay my head.”

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While he says that LeBron has said what other NBA players are thinking, he does add an interesting footnote about the backlash.

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Rich Paul doesn’t think LeBron James earned the right to talk about Memphis

Memphis has become a lightning rod in NBA circles in a debate about small markets. While a cultural and music capital, it’s not been a favorite for sports fans and professional athletes. Anthony Edwards said something similar about Memphis. In February he called the city’s hotels “dirty.” Draymond Green would jump to Ant’s defense, confirming that the Warriors specifically avoid a hotel because of a dramatic incident with its plumbing.

In fact, Draymond Green suggested moving the team to Nashville too. But the mayor of Nashville had a stern rejection to offer.

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But Rich Paul highlighted there’s more than percieved snobbery behind the NBA players’ disdain for Memphis’ accommodations. He suddenly shocked Max Kellerman by saying Bron shouldn’t have made those comments. But not from a philosophical standpoint.

“There are people in Memphis who don’t want to be in Memphis,” Paul told Kellerman. “And guess where else he don’t want to be. Akron. He’s from there… he just outgrew it. That don’t mean… the world goes crazy… but he shouldn’t [talk about Memphis].”

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Apart from Paul maybe hinting Bron wouldn’t want to go back to the Cavaliers for its proximity to his hometown, he argued that James has simply reached a level of success where his hometown roots no longer align with his current lifestyle. Kellerman reinforced that opinion by stating that that while Akron fans might forgive their native son, Memphis residents are rightfully offended because James is an “outsider” wanting to take away their NBA team.

For the city of Memphis, the comments sound like a threat to the city’s cultural identity. Despite James’ insistence that the team would be better suited in Nashville’s sports-saturated market, the Grizzlies remain a cornerstone of Memphis. As Paul noted, he simply wants to see James “enjoy his life” and be “normal” on the golf course after grinding for 23 NBA season.

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But for a city that has embraced the “Grit and Grind” way of life, James’ suggestions strike like an elitist eviction notice.