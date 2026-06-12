Rich Paul Clears the Air After LeBron James’ Rumors With Warriors Intensifies

In July 2010, helicopters hovered above Northeast Ohio while television crews camped outside airports waiting for clues about LeBron James’ future. Every rumor became a headline. Every sighting became evidence. Yet despite months of speculation, only one person knew where LeBron was actually going.

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Sixteen years later, the league finds itself in a familiar position. As speculation links James to everyone from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Golden State Warriors, even his longtime agent Rich Paul insists nobody should pretend to know what comes next.

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“Here’s what I’ll say to you, Pat. Believe nothing that’s out there because I haven’t had one conversation with him at the end of the season,” Paul said. “I made it clear that I would respect him and the family because this is going to be a family decision for him.”

Paul also stressed that neither he nor Maverick Carter have any incentive to influence the decision. According to Paul, both have built businesses that will continue long after James retires, which is why he believes the four-time champion should make the choice entirely on his own terms.

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“He’s done a tremendous amount for everyone he’s ever encountered, with ex-teammates, coaches, executives, etc,” Rich added. “I don’t think there’s a player that has done more for not just the game, but people in the game that has benefited throughout his 23 years. And so whatever decision he decides to make, that is his decision. He doesn’t need to make a decision for anybody but himself in this regard.”

Paul later revealed that he has intentionally avoided discussing the topic with James despite spending time with him after the season. “We played a couple rounds of golf. I don’t mention it,” Paul said. “We haven’t had one conversation with anybody about anything. So I’ll continue to give him his time and when he’s ready to talk, we’ll talk.”

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Paul also acknowledged that interest around the league remains significant. According to the veteran agent, roughly 10 to 12 teams have reached out to express interest, though he emphasized that no meaningful discussions have taken place because James himself has not yet made any decision about his future.

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Despite Paul’s insistence that no decisions have been discussed, speculation has only intensified in recent weeks. Warriors insider Monte Poole recently reported that there is “at least curiosity on both sides,” while ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said, “If it doesn’t work out with the Lakers, I’d watch the Warriors.” Veteran reporter Marc Stein has also described Golden State as “legitimately interested” should James ever reach the point of considering alternatives.

Those reports have helped revive a conversation that once seemed impossible. Pairing James with Stephen Curry would have sounded like fantasy during the peak of their Finals rivalry, but the idea has steadily gained traction as both superstars enter the final chapters of their careers.

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The Warriors connection isn’t coming out of nowhere. During Team USA’s gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics, James and Curry finally played meaningful basketball together after spending more than a decade as rivals. Reflecting on the experience afterward, James said, “It was everything and more. I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere.” Curry echoed that sentiment, saying he got to see “a little different side” of James and how their games complemented one another.

There is also a history here. At the 2024 trade deadline, Golden State explored the possibility of acquiring James after Warriors owner Joe Lacob contacted Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. The pursuit ultimately ended when Rich Paul informed the Warriors that James had no interest in leaving Los Angeles, but the episode demonstrated that the franchise was willing to at least investigate the possibility.

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Even so, the biggest factor in any discussion about James’ future may not be Golden State at all. It may be the reality that the Lakers are increasingly building around Luka Doncic.

Why Luka Doncic Matters In The Discussion

Monte Poole pointed out something important. He said that the Lakers are turning the team over to Luka. “It’s not his [LeBron’s] team anymore. It’s not that he’d be his team if he comes to Golden State,” the insider noted. However, LeBron James could consider a move. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green would offer a veteran core on the other side.

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Even at 41, James thrived during the 2025-26 campaign, embracing a third-option role while still elevating his game in the postseason. He guided the Lakers past the favored Houston Rockets in Round 1 of the playoffs. Despite Luka Doncic missing the series with a hamstring injury and Austin Reaves playing hurt, Bron was there to hold the reins. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game in 10 games. However, the OKC Thunder eventually ended their run.

But the point is that LA has decided its future. It’s with Luka Doncic, whom they traded during the February 2025 trade deadline. He became the centerpiece for Rob Pelinka & Co. and even helped the front office seek veterans like Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. In simple terms, the 27-year-old is now the floor general for the Lakers and not LeBron.

For now, most league observers still expect James to remain with the Lakers. The franchise has publicly committed to Doncic as its future, while James has repeatedly shown a willingness to adapt throughout his career. But as Rich Paul made clear, any prediction beyond that remains speculation. “We haven’t had one conversation with anybody about anything,” Paul said. Until that conversation happens, the NBA’s favorite offseason mystery remains unsolved.