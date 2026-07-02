Rich Paul Dropped Early Clues About LeBron James’ Future as Warriors Face Tough Competition, Per Insider

LeBron James has been here before, and he didn’t rush his decision. The four-time MVP opted into free agency and decided to leave the Lakers, much to the surprise of the league, as reports had it that he was going to remain in LA. Where he would suit up for season No. 24 has left everyone guessing, with league insider Shams Charania giving the latest on where that will likely be.

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Charania on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday shared insights on the teams most likely to land James.

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“The biggest priority is finding a place where he feels he can play meaningful basketball, compete for a championship… when I talk to teams around the league 3 stand out during this process. The Warriors, Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat. LeBron will take probably the next few days to figure out where he’s at. There is no timetable. I will say though, I’ve listen to Rich Paul on his podcast, Game Over, and he’s given hints along the way this year. I have a hunch we might get some more hints along the way.”

Before his departure was confirmed, LeBron James shared his demands to play for a contender. Paul explained that James’ priority isn’t simply money or another contract but “complete happiness.” His super agent has also indicated that there has been overwhelming league-wide interest for the Kid from Akron. During the opening of free agency, reports said that 10-12 teams contacted Klutch Sports almost immediately after he became available.

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James also instructed Paul to gauge interest from every interested team before making a final decision. That suggested that there is no decided destination despite speculation favoring Golden State.

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What’s Next for LeBron James?

The Golden State Warriors have been seen as the frontrunners for his services. His strong relationship with Stephen Curry following the Olympics, as well as his close friendship with Draymond Green, who declined his player option to help Golden State gain financial flexibility and sign James.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

Then, from an emotional point of view, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the next favorites. According to Chris Haynes, the Cavaliers are interested in bringing LeBron back to finish his career where it began. However, the challenge is financial, as Cleveland would likely need significant cap maneuvering to fit the man who brought the franchise its first title onto the roster.

NBA insider Brett Siegel believes James would at least consider another Cleveland run, writing:

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“Will James actually consider returning to the Cavs for a third stint, only this time to finish his career with the team he began everything with? The short answer is yes.”

Then there’s Miami. The addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, alongside Bam Adebayo, would make them strong title contenders. Now, the league has to wait once again for his decision to be made.