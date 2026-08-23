Rich Paul Faces Severe Backlash After Influencing Peyton Watson to Give Up on Nuggets’ Playoffs Run

For weeks, Peyton Watson’s absence from Denver’s playoff run looked like another frustrating injury story. The Nuggets had entered the postseason with a championship to chase, while one of their young two-way pieces watched from the sideline after another setback. Then the story changed.

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Rich Paul has now revealed that Watson’s injury was only part of the decision. With the 23-year-old approaching restricted free agency, the agent had another concern: what could happen to Watson’s future if he returned too soon and made the injury worse.

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“You’ve got to remember, he didn’t finish the season. He didn’t play in the playoffs. He was dealing with a hamstring injury, soft tissue injury. And when you’re dealing with those injuries, you have to be very careful in your return. Guys want to play, and you have to protect them from themselves in that moment,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast. He added, “Because you’re up for a contract and it’s the playoffs, and I’ve had a pretty good year, so I need to play. And it’s important to protect that.”

That admission changes the way the Nuggets’ playoff exit can be viewed. Watson was not simply an injured player who happened to miss the postseason. His health, his desire to return and his upcoming contract had become tied together at a particularly important moment for both the player and the franchise.

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And the timing could hardly have been more complicated. Watson had already missed weeks with a hamstring injury, returned to the floor, suffered another setback and then watched Denver’s first-round series against Minnesota from the sideline. Just months later, he left Denver with an $88 million deal from Cleveland.

That left Denver with a problem that was bigger than one injury. Watson’s health, his next contract and the Nuggets’ playoff hopes were suddenly tied to the same decision.

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Watson’s injury timeline makes Paul’s decision easier to understand. He suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain against the New York Knicks on February 4 and missed 16 straight games. Denver initially expected a four-to-six-week recovery, and by March 16, Watson had progressed to 3-on-3 contact work and full-court reconditioning.

He finally returned against Portland on March 23, coming off the bench for 20 minutes and finishing with 14 points and six rebounds in a 128-112 Denver win. But the comeback did not last. Watson appeared in only five games after returning, averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 22.8 minutes before the hamstring tightened again against Utah on April 2.

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Watson played only nine minutes that night before leaving with six points and three rebounds. His status was moved to week-to-week, and he was eventually ruled out for Denver’s first-round series against Minnesota.

That sequence matters because it shows why this was never as simple as choosing between playing and sitting. Watson had already tried to come back once. He had made it through five games. Then the same leg became a problem again just weeks before the playoffs.

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Denver, meanwhile, had little room for patience. The Nuggets entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and faced Minnesota in the first round. Without Watson, Denver lost a versatile wing option as the Timberwolves eventually won the series 4-2.

There was also a difference in how the situation was viewed inside Denver. Reporting indicated that some members of the organization believed Watson was capable of playing through the discomfort, while the team’s medical approach remained cautious because of the recurring hamstring issue.

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That frustration was made harder to swallow by what was happening around Watson. Aaron Gordon was dealing with his own soft-tissue problem during the Minnesota series but still appeared in three games. For those inside Denver who believed Watson could have pushed through, the contrast was difficult to ignore.

That does not prove Watson was healthy enough to play, nor does it prove he would have changed the series. But it explains why Paul’s admission hit differently in Denver. From the team’s perspective, the decision was being made during a championship opportunity. From Watson’s side, the same decision was being made with his next contract hanging over it.

Before Paul’s comments surfaced, much of the frustration around Watson’s departure had been aimed at Denver’s front office. The Nuggets had just lost a 23-year-old wing who had taken a major step forward, and the team ultimately watched him leave for Cleveland.

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Paul’s comments changed the conversation because they connected the playoff absence to the same contract situation that had dominated Watson’s offseason.

Rich Paul’s admission shifts the blame from Denver to Watson’s camp

The strongest backlash came from fans who saw Paul’s advice as a direct conflict between individual financial security and Denver’s championship ambitions. Their frustration was not simply about Watson missing six games. It was about the idea that a player entering the biggest contract decision of his career could be advised to protect his market value while his teammates were trying to keep a playoff run alive.

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“Glad Pwat is gone. Watched Westbrook, MPJ, and AG ALL play hurt as hell. He’s 23 and some of those dudes in their 30’s are saying f*** it, but he can’t? Says all I need to know about Pwat AND Klutch.“

The reaction reflects the old playoff standard that players are expected to accept physical risk when a championship is within reach. In Denver’s case, that feeling was amplified by Gordon’s decision to play through his own soft-tissue issue during the same series.

But that comparison has an important limit. Gordon playing through his injury does not establish that Watson was medically ready to return. Watson had already suffered another setback after coming back, which is why the real disagreement is not whether he was injured. It is how much risk he should have been willing to take.

That anger also spilled into the contract itself. Some fans argued that Denver was justified in moving on from a player whose camp had made such a decision before Watson had established himself as a long-term star.

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“🤮🤮🤮 the nuggets getting nothing in return is terrible, but I can’t blame them for not feeling like paying to someone who does that before even doing anything in the league.“

There is a business argument behind that frustration, but the numbers make the situation more complicated. Watson had gone from averaging 8.1 points in 2024-25 to 14.6 points in 2025-26 while his 3-point shooting jumped from 35.3% to 41.1%. He also moved from 18 starts to 40.

In other words, Denver was not deciding whether to pay the same player it had the year before. Watson had become a much more important part of the team before the injury interrupted his season.

That is also why Paul’s comments struck a nerve with Nuggets fans. To them, the situation looked like a clear clash between Watson’s financial future and Denver’s playoff push.

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One fan summed up that frustration bluntly: “Rich Paul is bad for the NBA… Yes he’s getting these Dudes paid but he’s literally making these dudes softer and play Much less basketball.“

But the opposite argument is just as simple. An agent who tells a 23-year-old with a recurring hamstring injury to be careful before free agency is not necessarily asking him to care less about basketball. He may simply be asking him to think beyond the next six games.

However, some defenders reminded Paul’s primary job is to maximize career earnings, putting the onus on Watson, like, “An Agent’s primary responsibility is to ADVISE 😂. The client specifically pays for that service, so why is advising now an issue?“

That argument gets stronger when the contract outcome is considered. Watson did not leave Denver without a market. He left with Cleveland’s $88 million commitment, including a player option in the fourth year.

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The harder question is whether the same result could have been achieved if Watson had returned and played. There is no reliable evidence that can answer that. He might have played without another problem. He might have aggravated the hamstring. He might have had a strong series and raised his value even further. He might have gotten hurt and watched his market shrink.

Nobody can know which version would have happened.

That uncertainty is exactly what made Paul’s decision so important.

Even some fans who understood Paul’s reasoning questioned whether he needed to explain the decision publicly after Watson had already left Denver.

“I understand this, and if I had my entire lifetime earnings on the line I can’t say with confidence I wouldn’t do the same… That said, absolutely no way you would ever have me admitting it out loud on a podcast under absolutely no pressure“

That may be the most interesting criticism of Paul because it does not require believing his advice was wrong. The argument is simply that Watson now has to answer questions about a playoff decision he did not publicly explain himself, while his agent has put the business reasoning into the open.

Watson’s $88 million payday makes Paul’s decision harder to dismiss

There is one number that makes the entire controversy much harder to view in black and white: $88 million.

That is what Cleveland ultimately gave Watson on a four-year deal. And by the time that contract arrived, Watson’s breakout season had already shown why his market had changed so quickly.

He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2025-26 while shooting 41.1% from three. The bigger change was his role. Watson went from starting 18 games the previous season to starting 40, and his minutes climbed from 24.4 per game to 29.6.

Denver’s final offer, according to reporting from Sam Amick and Marc Stein, was four years and $70 million with a team option in the fourth year. Cleveland’s deal was worth $88 million, with a player option in the fourth year.

That is an $18 million difference in total value. It is also a major difference in control. Denver’s offer gave the team more control over the fourth year, while Cleveland’s structure gave Watson the player option.

The contract eventually arrived, and it was even larger than Denver’s reported offer.

That does not prove sitting out the playoffs caused the $88 million deal. There is no evidence that allows us to make that claim. But it does explain why Paul’s concern was real. Watson was approaching a contract that could shape the next several years of his career, and another serious hamstring injury could have changed the market around him.

Denver’s decision was also not as simple as matching the offer and keeping Watson.

The Nuggets were already operating above the NBA’s second-apron threshold, and matching a contract beginning around $22 million per year would have pushed their luxury-tax bill from roughly $68 million to somewhere between $210.8 million and $231 million.

That meant the price of keeping Watson was not simply the $22 million annual salary printed on the contract. Denver was also facing the tax consequences that come with building an expensive roster around Nikola Jokic and the rest of its core.

The result was a painful middle ground. Watson had become valuable enough to command $88 million elsewhere, but Denver had to decide whether keeping him was worth the financial cost attached to that valuation.

Instead, the Nuggets completed the sign-and-trade and received an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, a 2032 second-round pick and a $10.2 million trade exception.

That matters because it changes the question again. Denver did not simply lose Watson for nothing. The organization made a financial decision about what his new contract would mean for the rest of the roster and recovered future draft capital in the process.

But an agent’s job is not to protect Denver’s championship window

That is where the criticism of Paul starts to run into an uncomfortable reality.

Rich Paul was not employed by the Nuggets. His responsibility was to Watson.

Watson was 23 years old, had just produced the best season of his career and was entering restricted free agency after a recurring hamstring problem. From that perspective, protecting his health before a major contract was a logical concern.

And Paul’s own comments suggest Watson did not need to be convinced that the playoffs mattered. “Guys want to play,” he said. The conflict was between that desire and the risk of returning before the injury had fully settled.

That does not mean Nuggets fans have to agree with the decision. It simply explains why the same choice can look responsible from one side and selfish from the other.

Denver was thinking about six playoff games. Watson’s camp was thinking about the next four years.

The backlash also leaves Denver with its own uncomfortable question. The Nuggets had offered Watson a deal worth $70 million, while Cleveland ultimately gave him $88 million. At the same time, Denver had already committed $125 million over five years to Christian Braun.

That does not automatically mean the Nuggets made the wrong call. The second apron made every additional dollar more expensive, and Denver had to think about the entire roster rather than one player.

But it does explain why some fans are not putting all of the blame on Watson or Paul. From their perspective, Denver had a young two-way wing who had just taken a major step forward and then chose not to meet the market that Cleveland eventually set.

In the end, Rich Paul’s comments did not settle the Peyton Watson debate. They made it harder to avoid.

Watson was dealing with a real hamstring problem. He wanted to play, according to Paul’s account, but his representation believed the risk was too high with free agency approaching. Denver, meanwhile, had a playoff series to win and later faced a financial decision on whether Watson’s new price fit its roster.

Cleveland ultimately gave him $88 million. Denver chose a different path, turning the situation into a sign-and-trade and adding future draft capital.

So Nuggets fans can believe Watson should have played. They can believe Paul was protecting his client. They can even believe Denver was right not to match the contract. Those positions can all exist at the same time.

The uncomfortable part is that nobody can go back and find out what would have happened if Watson had played those six games against Minnesota. What we do know is that the decision that kept him off the floor also came just weeks before the biggest contract of his young career.

And that is why Paul’s admission has turned an old playoff injury into a much bigger question: what happens when protecting a player’s future comes at the same time a team needs him most?