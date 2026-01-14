“Rich Paul Is Not Going to Bully Us” – Mavs Send Strong Message Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

This midseason trade window belongs to Anthony Davis. Moved or not, the Dallas Mavericks’ big man has taken center stage. The league has tested AD through injuries, availability, and trade value across 29 appearances for Dallas. And moving ahead, his future looks tricky, or maybe not. Every day feels like a new revelation; this time, even Rich Paul is a part of the story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last week, the 32-year-old had his left hand ligament damaged in the Mavs’ 114-116 loss vs. the Utah Jazz. Following this, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the front office has resumed trade discussions with Davis amidst surgery fright.

But here’s the thing: “It is very clear that Rich Paul, who represents Anthony Davis, wants Anthony Davis traded before the deadline.” ESPN insider Tim MacMahon shared this crucial insight on the Hoop Collective podcast. Why would Paul want AD to be traded? “Because he believes it is in his best business interest. Because he has taken a, well, we will see from the Mavericks regarding an extension as a no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MacMahon, Rich Paul believes some teams would offer AD his desired extension once he is eligible in August. Most importantly, the insider signaled that Dallas feels no urgency to move Davis; instead, the front office plans to wait. Thus, for now, the ownership backs patience, setting a high bar, and resisting pressure. At the same time, they’ve sent a clear message to Anthony Davis’ agent: “Rich Paul is not going to bully us.”

Imago Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, the Dallas Mavericks are actively exploring the trade market and deals as they should. But “they do not feel like they have to trade Anthony Davis,” the insider further revealed. “They are not trading AD just to make a deal. They do not feel like they have to unload them,” MacMahon also clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

You see, any approval requires real value: picks, prospects, and cap flexibility through expiring money. Thus, Patrick Dumont is not going to sign off on a deal just to do a deal. To double down, ownership does not feel any pressure to do an AD deal.

Coming back to Anthony Davis’ trade and surgery, as claimed by ESPN’s Shams Charania. Well, those tweets caused considerable irritation to the one-time NBA champ. He didn’t wait long to expose the myth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Upset Anthony Davis called out Shams Charania

Questions erupted when Shams Charania revealed the star forward tore a ligament in his left hand and faced a procedure expected to keep him out for months. Consequently, factoring in medical outlook and organizational trajectory, the update implied Anthony Davis‘ Dallas campaign had already reached its end. Well, AD didn’t let this slide.

He took to his X handle to respond with a single word: “Lies.” The 32-year-old stomped in directly under Charania’s tweet. Meanwhile, he responded again, branding the claim false, then reinforced his position through another statement: “Yall better stop listening to all these lies on these apps!” And guess what? The messages rippled leaguewide as the closing window neared and the star’s outlook remained a central question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D’Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, Anthony Davis does not have to undergo surgery on his left hand for the ligament damage. Instead, going by the non-surgical approach, the All-Star hooper will be evaluated in six weeks. This also means that AD could make a comeback in March, right before the playoffs.

So, narratives, new characters, clear messages, and rumors, everything has come together to make Anthony Davis’ NBA stint in the 2025-26 NBA season. Sure injuries continue to be a resisting factor for the big man, still Dallas believes in him, at least, for now.