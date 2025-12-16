Rich Paul Reacts to LeBron James–Dillon Brooks Exchange as NSFW Trash-Talk Surfaces in Leaked Audio

The game’s over but we’re still talking about it. The Lakers beat the Suns in a tight 116-114 victory with too many opportunities for it to go either way. What made this game a rollercoaster was the relentless rivalry between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks. As always, Brooks got under Bron’s skin, he lashed out, and fans are mad everywhere. Now Rich Paul who has professional connections to both, is trying to smooth things between his players and their fans.

Among the things that LeBron did this game that infuriated Phoenix fans, he fouled Brooks at a three, wasn’t called for it, he shoved a ref, the pool report dismissed that finable incident, and he missed crucial free throws. That was just the surface.

Footage surfaced of the alleged trash talk that went down between James and Brooks. Let’s just say we get why both players were provoked. This was bound to come up on Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul tonight. Since the NBA community is not impressed by the behavior, Max had to ask his co-host if he felt responsible for ‘both’ his clients’ conduct.

After stating that people often mix up agents with nannies, Rich Paul said what Bron and Brooks have been saying. “These guys are grown men. You got two guys competing, right? Compete. Compete.”

So he’s not going to call Dillon Brooks for a stern talk. He first debunked a common misconception that the 29-year-old is his client alongside LeBron James. Brooks is under OneLegacy Sports that’s inside Paul’s KlutchSports umbrella but it’s Mike George who is his agent. And Paul doesn’t think George will be calling his client for this either.

But Paul does say, any team with championship contention should pursue Dillon Brooks. “You want that guy on your team. Competitive, and he’s a guy that you probably don’t want to play against every night, but if he’s in your locker room, you want that. Classic case of a dude who you hate when he’s on the other team, but if he’s on your team, you love him.”

Let’s be clear, he’s not hinting at Brooks and Bron becoming teammates. But he gets the competitive atmosphere he brings. And Paul’s actual client loves that.

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks toe the line with their rivalry

It seems like Dillon Brooks realized he might not get many chances to goad LeBron James after this season. So he’s getting a few figurative punches in and James is biting.

Apparently, audio has leaked on social media that James snapped something like, “Don’t throw the f–king ball at me! Chill the f–k out with that b—–t.” Brooks also called the man over a decade his senior, “You’re flopping… flopping a– n—-” after fouling. There was a lot more expletive-heavy talk between them.

Ironically, Brooks’ got ejected on two techs for fouling Bron. Meanwhile James got away with some unsportsmanlike conduct. Paul wishes his clients didn’t invite techs.

But he could speak for LeBron when he said, “For LeBron, in his case, he’s in year 23. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen… At the end of the day, he played a pretty good game last night. Hit two of the final three free throws to get the win.”

Paul’s only lament was the same us and JJ Redick. That James should’ve made the free throws. That game left those watching with mixed feelings. Yet two guys walked away very satisifed with the level of competition.