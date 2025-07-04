Rich Paul Reportedly in Power Struggle Due to Luka Doncic as LeBron James Draws Trade Interest

Is it finally time for LeBron James and Los Angeles to part ways? Rich Paul’s statement about him opting in to the last year of his contract sparked that thought. But how can a man who for years was blamed for making roster decisions get benched just like that? To Andy Kamenetzky, it is obvious that James and Paul both had influence. Looking at the history of the Lakers’ move, there have certainly been instances.

However, that party has officially been crashed. A new ‘Don’ is in town, and the scales of power seem to have changed. That began the moment Luka Doncic and his agent Bill Duffy stepped in. The Lakers view the Slovenian as their future linchpin. So by definition, the front office is looking to build around his basketball gifts.

Kemenetzky even links the Lakers’ move to re-sign Jaxson Hayes with a no-trade clause as part of that narrative. He and Doncic share Duffy as their agent. Hence, the Locked on Lakers podcaster feels this is a clear sign of influence changing hands.

“Well, it also too um Jaxson Hayes has the same agent as Luca Doncic and Deandre Ayton. I’ve talked a lot over the years about how those politics with Klutch has influenced moves with the Lakers. I have no doubt that we are now in the Bill Duffy business that there are politics with that as well. In the same way that there are politics with every agency and every team, particularly the powerful ones that happen to represent your most important clients,” he said on the podcast.

At first, LeBron James and Rich Paul had some liberty to make demands from the front office. However, Paul’s statement revealed that the Lakers are planning for the future as opposed to maximizing his client’s final years. Does this mean Luka Doncic is dealing the cards? No, he didn’t make it so that LeBron James would consider moving.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena.

However, with Bill Duffy being the agent of the Lakers’ most crucial player, Kamenetzky believes he can now dictate the player movement within the Lakers. They gave Hayes another deal in spite of his struggles in the postseason. The no-trade clause on top of it leaves very little room to unsee that maybe Duffy does have some power.

That has now led James to think about a potential change in scenery. Previously, it was suggested that not many teams would want an expiring contract as highly valued. The calls to the Lakers though, prove otherwise.

LeBron James remains a hot commodity

James opting for a final year had several implications. The Lakers became financially tight, hindering their ability to sign a productive player. At first, it was perceived as James trying to apply pressure on the front office. That could still be the case. However, the situation has made teams curious.

According to Real GM, several teams have made contact with the Lakers camp to gauge the situation. It does mean there is definite interest around the league that wants the Akron Hammer on their team. But it seems the only way to achieve that is if the Lakers and James reach a buyout.

At this point, that seems highly unlikely. Even at 40, James was a blistering force for the Purple and Gold, averaging 24.4 points and 8.2 assists per game. The no-trade clause he holds hence is especially helpful as he gets to decide which team he goes to in the event the Lakers do try to part ways with them.

If not this season, then the 2026 offseason becomes a battleground for all teams to participate. At that point, James will be an unrestricted free agent. He will have the choice to sign with any team at any price desired. Once the number isn’t as high as $52 million, there’s proof to believe a number of teams will wildly pursue the four-time champion.

But so far, it looks like LeBron James will play one last season with the Lakers before taking a call on his future. Do you think he will be traded before 2026? Let us know your views in the comments below.