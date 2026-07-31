Rich Paul Reveals Jaylen Brown’s Stance on LeBron James’ 76ers Move

Long before the NBA could draft him, LeBron James lived under a spotlight few athletes have ever endured. Every headline, every camera, every opinion followed him. You can’t teach that kind of experience. You have to live it. So when Jaylen Brown faces his own wave of scrutiny, one question stands out. What does he really think about sharing that burden with LeBron in Philadelphia?

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Max Kellerman asked his co-host of the Game Over podcast, Rich Paul, whether he could share Jaylen Brown’s overall mindset during the process after confirming they had spoken. More specifically, he wanted to know how Brown felt about LeBron James joining the 76ers and whether he welcomed the move.

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“Just to make it clear, fully on board with this. We want this to go down. Make no mistake about it. And that was clear,” LeBron’s agent shared. “But I think, Max, in these types of situations, when you’ve had somebody who’s only been at the top, that’s what I call sap from the tree.”

This clarity matters given the short-lived heat between JB and the Akron Hammer in 2024. That year, Bronny James entered the Summer League as a rookie with the LA Lakers, and every possession drew attention. Fans wanted a first look at LeBron James’ eldest on an NBA floor.

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Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown became the center of a social media storm after a viral clip appeared to show him telling Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese that he did not believe Bronny was a pro. This, of course, didn’t sit well with James, despite Brown’s clarification later on.

Earlier this year, after a Lakers vs Celtics game, James told the media, “Our relationship has been pretty respectful. Besides that s**t he said about Bronny at Summer League, but other than that, we’ve been alright. “I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good.”

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Little did anyone know back then that they would become teammates one day. Now, when you look at someone like LeBron James walking into a locker room, you think about the experiences he carries. And that itself could turn into a big lesson for the likes of Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and others.

LeBron James is Jaylen Brown’s precious asset in Philly

According to Max Kellerman, James can become a valuable mentor for Brown in Philadelphia. His experience handling pressure, criticism, and superstardom could benefit JB. Providing him guidance instead of resistance.

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To this, Rich Paul added, “The beauty of playing with LeBron is you can let him deal with all the BS. It’s all you, Bron. You can have it, and I’ll go on about my way, which is a beautiful thing if you’re one of those guys.”

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Paul’s point is that playing alongside LeBron protects teammates from the nightly media scrutiny. LeBron is naturally going to get all the tough questions and storylines, which gives guys like Jaylen Brown the chance to avoid a lot of that pressure and focus more on their game instead.

He further noted, “But I think you’re right in terms of if you want to understand or ask the questions. I imagine they’re gonna have lockers next to each other, and bus rides and plane rides. If I was a player, I definitely would be asking all the questions I can in terms of, “How do I handle these things, and how did you handle these things?”

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The Philadelphia 76ers have brought the best of two worlds into their locker room. On one side, LeBron James with his 23 years packed in his suitcase. And on the other end, Jaylen Brown, the smart one who is currently stealing the spotlight. However, the ultimate key is managing the positives and the negatives, in which James could help Brown bloom.