Rich Paul Shuts Down Charles Barkley’s Ring-Chasing Claim About LeBron James With Future Update

In 2016, LeBron James told Sports Illustrated: “My motivation is this ghost I’m chasing. The ghost played in Chicago.” One-time MVP and analyst Charles Barkley has not forgotten the statement. This week, with the 2026 free agency in full swing, he brought it up again, and this time, he got an immediate response from the man charged with deciding the four-time MVP’s next move.

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Rich Paul addressed Barkley’s ring-chasing criticism.

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“I think when you have a player like him, he unlocks something on one of all 30 teams,” Paul said via ESPN’s SportsCenter. “The team he chooses, I don’t know yet. There’s a seriousness that comes with this. There’s a competitiveness that comes. We know how hard it is to win championships. No roster, no organization is guaranteed to win a championship.”

“He’s not chasing the ring,” he added. “You hear these things like, ‘Why do we have to chase? He got four.’ There’s nothing to chase. … But when you’ve worked this hard to position yourself the way you have, and you can actually decide what you wanna do, who wouldn’t take advantage of that? So we’re not worried about nobody’s opinions or anything like that. He’s gonna make the best decision for himself. We’ll see what happens.”

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Barkley, on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Unfiltered, said: “The biggest criticism of LeBron James has always been that he packs his team. Because he’s chasing this imaginary Michael Jordan ghost. He needs to let go.”

Shannon Sharpe also responded to Barkley’s take on LeBron James: “They could say that about Charles. He went to Houston,” a reference to Barkley’s decision to join Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen on the Rockets near the end of his career, the same move he is now using to define LeBron’s free agency choices.

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What Paul’s Process Reveals About the Timeline

It’s already more than two weeks into free agency, and the most discussed free agent in the sport has not signed anywhere. Paul drew a clear line on what he’s looking out for in LeBron’s next team: defensive ratings, on-ball defensive individuals, help defence and how offences are run. That is not the process of a man who is choosing his next destination to “chase rings,” but of a man choosing where he is most likely to win.

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Barkley’s preference is Cleveland, where he believes James’ leadership would make the Cavaliers “probably favoured to win the East.” Paul has not ruled it out. He has also not ruled in Philadelphia, Golden State, or any other franchise that has reportedly been in contact.