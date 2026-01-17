Rich Paul Turns on Draymond Green as Private Talk With 23YO Warriors Star Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are struggling. The team is sitting at #8 in the West, barely above .500, despite Stephen Curry’s best efforts, who is still playing at an All-NBA level. The rotation has been in flux all season, and now, it seems like Draymond Green’s agent has thrown him under the bus in favor of another Warriors player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

” My conversation with Moses [Moody] was exactly this,” Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents both Moody and Green, said on Game Over. “You should be looking to push Draymond out. Give them a reason to play you. We know you can shoot the three… Big, strong, going to defend everything. What’s the areas to get better?”

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t Paul talking to his client behind closed doors about his development. He publicly stated his way of motivating Moody on the record, in a calm and deliberate manner.

What makes this quote all the more surprising is that Paul represents both Moody and Green through Klutch, which means this isn’t an outsider stirring the pot. It’s the same voice advising two players whose skillsets overlap on a roster searching for clarity in rotations.

Once you strip away the shock value, the advice itself is fairly straightforward. Right now, Moody is the stereotypical 3-and-D wing, and Paul highlighted areas to improve upon: rebounding, offensive initiation, running dribble handoffs, guarding multiple positions. In other words, the idea is to become indispensable, but the undertone suggests more. Those responsibilities live in the space Green has operated in for more than a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where the tension starts to creep in, because the margins of the game are where Green thrives, not scoring. If Moody taps more into connective play, versatile defense and tempo control while also being a far superior scorer, the Warriors are faced into much tougher conversations. Not necessarily because Green isn’t good, but because their time to push for a championship is very limited.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Question Isn’t Draymond Green’s Value, It’s the Warriors’ Margin for Error

The biggest takeaway from Rich Paul’s comments isn’t the quote itself, but the timing of it. The Warriors are far removed from comfortably stacking wins and managing egos. Head coach Steve Kerr has shuffled through 16 different starting lineups already, and the internal rotations keep changing as the team searches for any possible advantage.

Imago Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Now, Paul’s words highlight and acknowledgement that internal competition might matter more than preserving old roles. That’s where Green’s situation becomes more fragile.

ADVERTISEMENT

His value has dropped considerably: he’s turning the ball over more, his defense has taken a step back, and he’s regularly missing open looks, enough that Kerr has had to publicly defend him. If any of the teammates, Moody or otherwise, can start filling in those gaps, that’s a new, and better, option for the team to go to.

For Moody, the opportunity is double-edged. More responsibility elevates him to essential rotation piece, and places pressure on a young wing to solve problems veterans can automatically handle. If he succeeds, his value explodes. If he fails, he’s risking being labeled someone who’s trying to do too much.