Rick Carlisle’s Public Defense of Scott Foster Hides Ulterior Motive as Per ESPN Source

There’s nothing like a high-stakes Game 4 meltdown to bring out the tinfoil hats and magnifying glasses. And that’s exactly what we got after the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed back from a double-digit deficit to stun the Indiana Pacers 111–104 and knot the NBA Finals at 2–2. But forget the comeback, forget Shai Gilgeous-Alexander channeling his inner Michael Jordan in the clutch, and even forget Alex Caruso turning into the second coming of Ron Harper. The real postgame fireworks? Rick Carlisle went full legal defense mode for… NBA referee Scott Foster. And ESPN insiders think there’s more to the story than just a coach being polite.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. The Pacers fell apart like a 2K MyTEAM built around Ben Simmons. They missed all eight of their threes in the fourth quarter and shot 27.8% overall in crunch time. Tyrese Haliburton looked hesitant, the ball stuck to hands like super glue, and Rick Carlisle admitted postgame that “the ball movement died.” But when asked about officiating? Carlisle didn’t flinch. He went straight to the mic with a passionate—and very suspiciously-timed—defense of the league’s most infamous ref.

“As far as officiating, I think it’s awful—some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating and Scott Foster in particular,” Carlisle said. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He is a great official. He has done a great job in these playoffs. We’ve had him a lot of times. The ridiculous scrutiny that is being thrown out there is terrible, and unfair, and unjust, and stupid.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: © Brad Penner-Imagn Images

AD

Whoah. That escalated quickly.

To quote Brian Windhorst, who broke it down on The Hoop Collective: “The reason I’m building towards this is that today, Rick Carlisle—whose team lost—came out with a statement about Scott Foster.”

The bigger question? What’s the reason behind Rick’s timing?

Now here’s where things get juicy. Tim MacMahon chimed in, calling all the Scott Foster hate “whiny and embarrassing,” adding that it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, not the officiating, who decided the game. But ESPN’s Tim Bontemps cracked open the real reason behind Carlisle’s odd timing: “There’s a probably 75% chance there’ll be a Game 7 in this series—and a 100% chance that if there is, Scott Foster will be the crew chief.”

Yep. You read that right.

According to Bontemps, the NBA sets up its officiating crews based on earlier game assignments. The refs who work Games 3 and 4 usually reappear in Game 7. And guess who was the crew chief in Game 3? That’s right—Scott ‘No Call is Too Big’ Foster.

Bontemps even laid out the logic like a coaching clipboard: “If you’re a road team in Game 7, you’re gonna feel pretty good if Scott Foster is the crew chief. Because if there’s one thing he’s known for—it’s not being afraid to make a call in front of 20,000 hostile fans.”

Windhorst doubled down, too: “I’ve said this many times before and I’ll say it again—Scott Foster is not afraid to make any call against any player at any time, anywhere.”

Translation? Rick Carlisle might be buttering up Foster now in hopes of a little subconscious benefit down the line. You know, the way players politely smile at refs after a foul and say “thank you” just to keep things friendly.

Carlisle’s quote might sound like a heartfelt tribute to a long-standing colleague. But let’s be real: it’s like shaking hands before a chess match and hiding a rook behind your back. Smart. Strategic. Maybe a little transparent.

via Imago Feb 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster (48) runs on the court in the first quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, back on the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 15 points in the final 4:38. That’s not basketball—that’s flamethrower-level sorcery. Chet Holmgren grabbed 15 rebounds like he was auditioning for Dennis Rodman’s biopic. And Alex Caruso? Man played like he had Michael Jordan’s Space Jam juice in his Gatorade bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And yet, here we are—talking about Rick Carlisle and his sudden need to pen a love letter to Scott Foster. The Pacers’ shooting collapsed harder than a mid-2000s Shaqtin’ a Fool reel, and the Thunder seized momentum like it was a loose ball in Game 7.

So yeah, say what you want about officiating. Maybe Rick Carlisle does believe everything he said. Maybe his inner Coach Carter came out. But as ESPN insiders made clear, it’s no coincidence that this praise landed when Foster is almost guaranteed to be running the show if this thing goes to seven.

Whatever the motive, Carlisle’s move was peak playoff chess, not checkers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if Game 7 happens? Don’t be surprised if Scott Foster walks out there with a whistle… and Rick Carlisle with a polite smile, hoping his “he’s a great official” line bought just enough goodwill to swing a 50-50 call.

Either way, this series just got even spicier—and Rick’s playing it like a true veteran.