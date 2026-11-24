Last night, more than the W against the Thunder (125-120), the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd had something else to remember. It’s the heated back-and-forth ‌between Jalen Slawson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two-way forward did not hesitate to celebrate after making plays against the reigning two-time MVP. But his head coach had a word of caution afterward.

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Rick Carlisle believes provoking one of the NBA’s best players might not be the smartest move for a young player.

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“Yeah, well, the SGA stuff, you know. I mean, the crazy play, but when you get into it, the sh*t-talking thing with one of the best players on the planet, that’s not—that may not be the best idea,” Carlisle said, speaking at the post-game presser. After snipping the 4-game losing streak, he appreciated the energy Slawson brought to the game.

At the same time, Carlisle didn’t sound convinced about his decision to engage Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

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“And, but that’s part of everything you learn as a young player. But I’ll say this: it got our crowd into it. And our crowd was defiant tonight. I mean, they were bringing the energy regardless of what was happening on the court.”

Fan Pulse STEPHEN A. HAD OLD LEBRON FOOTAGE READY. IS THAT FAIR GAME? Yes. If it's public footage, it's fair game. No. Digging up old clips is just petty. Only if it proves a point about basketball. If you're threatening to expose it, show us the footage! 92JDSH6 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

It occurred when both teams pushed to end on a high at halftime.

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With a minute remaining, Slawson first met Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim and blocked his attempted dunk, then appeared to exchange words with the Thunder star as they moved up the floor. SGA responded with a smile rather than an immediate confrontation.

In a matter of seconds, after a Thunder steal, Gilgeous-Alexander ran in transition and finished with a dunk. It seemed like SGA got back at him almost instantly.

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Slawson answered on Indiana’s next possession, connecting on a 28-foot three-pointer and mimicking SGA’s celebration toward the Oklahoma City side. He then added another block before missing a deep three-point attempt.

With seconds left before halftime, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got the matchup he wanted.

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He isolated against Slawson, created separation with a step-back and buried a three over the young forward. SGA smiled and stared him down, along with his celebration, as the teams headed toward the locker rooms.

Slawson did not appear bothered by the exchange.

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During his halftime interview, he was asked about the atmosphere and simply replied, “I love it.” The crowd had stayed engaged throughout the back-and-forth. It was exactly the response Carlisle later acknowledged.

Indiana snap losing despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-high outing

Rick Carlisle’s warning carried some weight considering how Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night. The Thunder guard scored a game-high 38 points, adding seven assists and five rebounds.

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But Slawson’s performance went well beyond the viral exchange.

In just under 20 minutes off the bench, the Pacers forward recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and four blocks. It was his first career NBA double-double. Moreover, his defensive contribution gave Indiana another source of energy against the lethal Thunder.

Slawson has already attracted attention for challenging established stars.

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Earlier in the season, he went viral after chasing down LeBron James and blocking his attempt at the rim, before immediately apologizing to the Lakers forward. However, against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he replaced the apology with a little showmanship.

The performance also arrived at an important time for Indiana.

The Pacers entered Monday’s game on a four-game losing streak and without Tyrese Haliburton, who missed his 14th consecutive contest with a strained left hamstring. T. J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith were also unavailable, leaving Carlisle with fewer options in the rotation.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City also played with a short-handed side. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept the visitors within reach with another high-scoring performance. The Pacers held on to secure the five-point win.

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For Slawson, the night offered more than a memorable exchange with an MVP. He produced a double-double, protected the rim and helped Indiana secure a much-needed victory.