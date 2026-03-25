“Right Back at You”: Stephen Curry Repays Tiger Woods’ 2015 Favor on His Golf Return

A decade later, Stephen Curry repaid his debt to ‌golf legend Tiger Woods. It wasn’t anything monetary; it was influential words that triggered the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty. Yes, the 4x NBA Champ was deeply in debt. However, he almost squared it with a wholesome phone call to the veteran ahead of his much-awaited return to his beloved sport.

In an IG reel shared by Jupiter Links GC, Steph dialed up Woods and stopped him at the parking lot for a quick message. The superstar guard said, “Quick thing, just to jog your memory back in 2015, when I was on that chase (for his first championship), you called me and told me, gave me a pep talk, and I was like, ‘Yeah, imma go out here and do it.’ And you told me to prove it. So I’m just throwing that message right back to you.”

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In response, Tiger Woods took it up his chin and responded, “I like that. Right back in my face. I love it. Good stuff, dude.” It did sound like the reassurance he needed at that point. For those who don’t know, he had been on a lengthy road to recovery following his injury woes. The 50-year-old, who underwent multiple surgeries in the recent past, hasn’t laced up since the British Open cut in 2024.

Now that he has made a grand return at the TGL Finals in Florida, Stephen Curry caught hold of him ahead of his first swing. At times, even the greats need some push, and he delivered it with a tinge of nostalgia. A phone call that triggered the Warriors’ dynasty.

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Unlike the mess the Dubs have found themselves in right now, the team was a different breed in the mid-2010’s. They just needed a “prove it” from Woods to unleash their wrath. Before defeating the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James, Steph & Co. had a huge hurdle to cross in the Conference semi-final against the Memphis Grizzlies.

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‘Prove it’ message that lifted Stephen Curry’s spirit in 2015

Midway through the semi-final series, the Dubs were down 2-1, searching for momentum to get back into the series. That’s when Tiger Woods delivered the pep talk. Speaking of it, Curry once recalled it as the “biggest pep talk” and said, “He spoke some life into our comeback during that round.” The legend asked the then-rising superstar to “prove it” and hung up the phone.

In the very next game, Curry led the Dubs with 33 points and tied the series. The rest is history. 11 years later, the baby-faced assassin returned the favor during Woods’ career’s crucial juncture.

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Even though he didn’t come out in flying colors as Curry did then, it did open the door for future tournaments. Speaking after the loss in the indoor tournament, Woods said, ” It ​feels good to be back, but I would have liked to be back under better circumstances. But that’s the way ‌sports ⁠is.”

At the same time, Steph has also been dealing with ‘Runner’s knee’ since January 30 and has yet to return to the floor. In the meantime, the team went through a rollercoaster ride, winning a few games, losing a bunch, and most importantly, losing their promising young talent, Moses Moody, to a scary knee injury.

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If anyone required a pep talk now, it’s Steph & Co. Nevertheless, they do see a light at the end of the tunnel, as the superstar could return before April.