“RIP”: Anthony Davis Sends Heartfelt Message After Tragic Loss of Beloved Dog

When people bring pets to their homes, they welcome them into their families. Over time, these furry beings become constant companions, trusted friends, and an irreplaceable part of everyday life. That is why losing them leaves behind a silence that feels impossible to fill. Carrying such heartbreak is never easy. And that’s what Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis is doing now.

On Friday, AD reshared an Instagram Story by TyCal K9, a professional dog trainer. In the clip, his pet Rottweiler, Zeus, wearing a harness, is running towards Davis. The moment instantly catches all the attention because of how adorable it is. But the sentiment will surely shift once you read AD’s caption.

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“RIP Zeus!!! Love you forever man! 🥺😔”

Now, as per Davis’ social media activities, we can assume that he brought Zeus to the family in 2016. This means his furry buddy has been around since his time at the New Orleans Pelicans. In December 2016, Davis shared an Instagram post with Zeus, who was still a baby. In the picture, AD is staring at the puppy with a stick in his hand. And the puppy, with his tongue out, is staring back at his owner.

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AD captioned: “Them boys down at @tycalk9 getting my rottie Zeus right. Make sure y’all check him out if y’all want that exclusive dog training. #Elite.” Since the first day, Davis has seemingly relied on TyCal K9 to train his pet. And that could be one of the reasons why the dog trainer also felt Zeus’ passing as a personal loss.

Anthony Davis has always been an animal lover. Over the years, he has never shied away from portraying that side of his personality. In fact, he once had a pet marmoset named Young Meek. He had appointed someone to carry the little creature around and also used tiny diapers!

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And well, AD isn’t the only one experiencing such a painful time. Last year, Klay Thompson’s 13-year-old English bulldog, Rocco, crossed the rainbow bridge too.

Now, what’s more grueling in Davis’ case is that this personal loss comes at such a time when his tenure at the Wizards feels uncertain. Both sides are about to discuss a huge contract negotiation in the upcoming days. This is why August will be a crucial month for both the 33-year-old and Washington.

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AD is going to earn $58.4 million in the 2026-27 season and also holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027 28. Meanwhile, August could shape both his future and the Washington Wizards‘ plans. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Rich Paul is likely to push for the full four-year, $275 million maximum contract Davis now qualifies to sign. However, the common belief is also that no team would agree to place such a high value on an injury-prone star like Davis.

While the league’s drama continues and every headline focuses on his contract situation, Anthony Davis is also coping with the heartbreaking loss of his beloved pet, Zeus.