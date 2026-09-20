“RIP”: Grizzlies Make Special Announcement on Brandon Clarke’s Birthday as Fans Continue Mourning

The Memphis Grizzlies marked Brandon Clarke’s birthday on Saturday to formally announce how the franchise plans to honor his legacy throughout the upcoming 2026–27 NBA season. Brandon Clarke would have been 30 on September 19. The young forward passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 29, leaving the team and fanbase devastated.

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In a special announcement on his birthday, the organization confirmed that players will wear a “BC” memorial patch on their jerseys for the entire campaign. They will also open their season with a pregame tribute and a moment of silence during their October 21 home opener against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum.

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“Today, on his birthday, we remember BC,” the Grizzlies posted on social media to share the official announcement. “He will continue to remain at the heart of Grizz Nation. We will honor his memory together with a pre-game tribute and moment of silence on Opening Night and a BC jersey patch throughout the season.”

The decision marks a permanent commitment to keeping Clarke’s memory alive in Memphis. Clarke tragically passed away on May 11 after being found unresponsive at a home in the Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner later determined that his death was accidental, caused by the combined effects of heroin and cocaine.

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His teammates, coaches, and supporters have steadfastly focused on the impact he made over his seven seasons in Memphis.

Selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga and acquired via a draft-night trade, the Canadian-born forward earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2020 after averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.8% from the field.



He quickly established himself as a fan favorite and an irreplaceable frontcourt anchor alongside Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane.

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Over 309 career games, Clarke averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while holding the franchise record for all-time career field-goal percentage. His most memorable postseason stretch came during the 2022 first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which he averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game to push Memphis into the second round.

Grizzlies Nation unites to honor Brandon Clarke’s legacy on his birthday

The announcement sparked an outpouring of emotional responses across the Grizzlies fanbase, with fans expressing a mix of grief and gratitude for the franchise’s tribute. Summing up the community’s collective sorrow, one supporter simply posted, “RIP BC 💙”.

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Others reflected deeply on the unique joy Clarke brought to the court before severe injuries, including a torn Achilles in 2023 and subsequent knee and calf issues, hampered his final seasons.



A heartbroken fan wrote, “I will never forget how watching a healthy Brandon Clarke play basketball made me feel. One of my favorite players ever. Still cannot believe he’s gone.”

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The emotional weight of the tribute was echoed by another fan who reflected on the franchise’s loss, noting, “Tragic loss for Grizz Nation.”

Marking the milestone birthday that Clarke never got to celebrate, one user shared a touching message, “Happy Birthday BC, wish you were here to see it, gone to soon 🕊️”.

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Recalling his statistical and emotional impact during the team’s rise to postseason contention, a dedicated follower added, “Today, Brandon Clarke would have turned 30 years old. We will never forget your contribution to building those Grizzlies, we will never forget how crucial you were in winning the series against the Wolves.”

Fans also thanked the Grizzlies organization for ensuring his presence remains felt on the floor at FedExForum all season long.



A fan expressed appreciation for the franchise, stating, “The Grizzlies’ spirit of cherishing BC is truly admirable. In the season that’s about to begin, I’m sure I’ll end up searching for his figure.”