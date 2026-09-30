“RIP”: Jeanie Buss Pens Emotional Message Mourning Dennis Haskins’ Death

Pop culture just lost the most unforgettable principal in television history. Legendary actor Dennis Haskins passed away on September 27, 2026, in Burbank, California. He was 75. Famed across generations as Bayside High’s exasperated yet big-hearted principal, Mr. Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, Haskins was a beloved pop culture icon whose warmth reached far beyond television sets. Among those deeply touched by his passing was the Los Angeles Lakers’ embattled governor, Jeanie Buss.

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Amid the 2026 sale of the Lakers’ controlling interest (following the 2025 majority sale to Mark Walter), Jeanie Buss has petitioned the court against her siblings to retain governorship of the team. But she took a moment to share a poignant personal tribute celebrating their long-standing friendship and his vibrant presence in the Lakers community.

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Buss paid her respects by re-sharing Lana Star’s original post. “Sad to hear of the passing of Dennis Haskins AKA Mr. Belding Always such a friendly face to anyone that would come up to chat with him at @wowsuperheroes shows . RIP 🕊️” Star had written.

She added a comment, “Dennis was a gem❤️,” to that post.

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The post accompanied an old picture of Buss, Star, and Amber O’Neal with Mr. Belding at a past WOW (Women of Wrestling) Superheroes show. Buss, an executive owner of WOW, built a genuine bond with Haskins over the years as the actor became a familiar, friendly face in her inner circle and at live events.

According to reports, he withdrew from public life and privately battled Parkinson’s disease. He hasn’t been seen in public since 2018, including at the opening night performance of A Bronx Tale to the premiere of Lucha Vavoom: Inside America’s Most Outrageous Show.

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His last public appearance was at a Los Angeles Clippers game against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 29, 2018, at Crypto.com Arena, where the Clippers shared the arena with the Lakers. Haskins wore a suit and had the Mr. Belding vibes even back then.

After his longtime friend and caretaker confirmed his passing to WCTV, his agent, Jay Schachter, told The Hollywood Reporter:

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“Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what,” Schachter added. “He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

News of Haskins’ passing triggered an emotional wave of tributes from his former Saved by the Bell castmates, including Mario Lopez, who starred as jock A.C. Slater, wrote:

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“[I’m] heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins. He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him — and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family.”

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, fondly recalled his steady presence during their formative years, writing:

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“Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner. I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B.”

Lark Voorhies, aka Lisa Turtle, shared a deeply emotional statement on Instagram, “Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply. We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say.”

Leanna Creel, who stepped into the role of Tori Scott in the series’ final season, remembered his unwavering warmth, “Dennis!! You were always ready with a warm hug and smile! … Being kind, in the end, is the only thing that matters. May his memory be a blessing.”

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Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on November 18, 1950, Haskins built a career spanning four decades in television and film before returning to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2015 to complete his degree.

From his iconic catchphrase, “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” to his tireless dedication to his fans, Dennis Haskins leaves behind an enduring legacy defined by joy, a generous spirit, and timeless humor.