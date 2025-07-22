“RIP”: Patrick Beverley Leads NBA Community Into Mourning After Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

The NBA world woke up today to news that stretched far beyond the hardwood. Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, the godfather of heavy metal, the legend who defined a sound and an era, has died at the age of 76. And while his roots were firmly planted in the world of rock and roll, his reach was global, and his impact timeless, even in circles like the NBA, where greatness always gets respect.

For basketball fans who grew up hearing Paranoid blasting through arena speakers or saw “Iron Man” close out NBA Playoff intros, the connection to Osbourne runs deeper than music. His death was confirmed by the BBC. The heavy metal pioneer, known for fronting Black Sabbath and later forging an explosive solo career, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In a surprising yet deeply heartfelt tribute, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley posted a simple but heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter, “damn 😢RIP Ozzy🙏🏽”. With that, the NBA community paused. Not on a buzzer-beater, or for a trade deadline shocker. But to mourn a rock icon who, like the greatest in sports, turned his pain into power and left it all on the stage.

Born John Michael Osbourne in 1948 in the working-class neighborhood of Aston, Birmingham, his rise from street trouble to global stardom reads like a script made for primetime. From the earliest Sabbath riffs to bat-biting theatrics, Osbourne lived large, loud, and unapologetically real. In February 2023, he announced his retirement from touring, saying: “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F_____ ME UP, more than you will ever know… Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

Fittingly, his final performance came just two weeks ago in Birmingham, the same city where it all began. The “Back to the Beginning” concert reunited him with original Sabbath members for what was billed as their last show ever. Osbourne performed from a throne, backed by a lineup of heavy-metal royalty including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Tool, and Guns N’ Roses. He addressed the crowd one last time, “I am Iron Man: go fucking crazy!”

And right on cue, NBA fans reacted in familiar fashion, remembering his legacy and following up with heartfelt condolences.

NBA fans mourn Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

Osbourne’s story was one of grit, chaos, and redemption. He was more than a voice; he was a movement. His career spanned more than five decades, through addiction, reality TV fame, spine surgeries, and a Parkinson’s diagnosis. And still, he gave fans one last show. Patrick Beverley wasn’t alone in sharing grief over the loss. Sports journalist Rachel Nichols posted on Instagram, “’It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.’ FAMILY OF OZZY OSBOURNE”. She followed it with a somber message, “ON THE DEATH OF THE MUSIC ICON AT THE AGE OF 76.”

A post shared by Rachel Nichols | Sports Reporter & Host | NBA, NFL, NHL (@rachel_nichols)

Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, who just debunked the Jrue Holiday to Blazers rumors, made his way to Twitter to pay his respects to the legend. He wrote, “RIP Ozzy. An absolute legend who changed music forever. Glad he got to have that final performance just weeks ago to celebrate his incredible work.” Fans too took to social media in droves. One wrote: “i remember the first time i had my crush over to my apartment when i was 21 i was trying to think of the coolest, sexiest record i could have playing when he walked in and i settled on black sabbath’s paranoid. i wasn’t wrong. RIP ozzy🖤.” It is a small but powerful example of how Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy touched fans not just through albums and concerts, but through the very fabric of their personal histories.

Another posted, “Rest in peace, Ozzy Osbourne, an absolute rock legend.” It wasn’t about the genre or even the music, but presence. The kind of magnetic power that fills a room, or an arena. The kind of authenticity that commands respect, whether it’s a packed concert in Birmingham or a Game 7 in Boston. “Yup, went out like a 🤴,” as one netizen wrote.

There’s something undeniably powerful about that, pushing through until the very end. NBA players know what that means. One user said, “He went out with a bang legend…This hit hard.” For many NBA fans, especially those raised during the MTV generation, Osbourne became more than just the guy who bit the head off a bat. And so, as the world of music mourns one of its loudest voices, the world of sport bows its head too. Ozzy Osbourne may not have drained threes or thrown down dunks, but he was a performer, an icon, a closer.