“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Warriors Honor 59-Year-Old Longtime Reporter During Grizzlies Game

The Bay Area sports media landscape is celebrating the memory of someone who gave life to the fanbase. The Warriors, Giants, and A’s community was left with a big void after the passing of veteran sportswriter Michael “Wags” Wagaman. To keep his memory alive, the Golden State Warriors placed a touching monument at Chase Center for their home opener.

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Wagaman passed away on August 7 at his home in Vallejo. He was 59.

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A beloved fixture across Northern California sports coverage for over three decades, he became famous in the local community for his work at the Associated Press, NBC Sports Bay Area, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Turlock Journal, and the Vallejo Times Herald. With his irrepressible good humor, Wagaman earned widespread admiration from fellow writers, coaches, and athletes across the NBA, MLB, and NFL.

Back in August, even Steve Kerr remembered the reporter fondly.

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“Wags always stood out for his incredible personality and his ability to make people laugh,” the Warriors head coach said. “No matter what he was going through, he always brought great energy to the room. You knew when Wags was there. We’re really going to miss him.”

Ahead of Friday night’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, the Warriors’ public relations department paid tribute to the late writer at his designated press row seat.

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Overlooking the court, the team arranged a framed photograph of Wagaman alongside a custom royal blue and gold Warriors jersey bearing his name and area code, “WAGAMAN 707,” complete with a decorative floral arrangement and a tribute card reading: “In Memory of Mike ‘Wags’ Wagaman.” It also appears that none of the other reporters occupied Wags’ press box seat.

The gesture resonated deeply with other Bay Area journalists who shared press boxes with Wagaman throughout his career.

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Bay Area journalists join Warriors to celebrate Michael Wagaman

Wagaman battled a brainstem tumor and spent three months in a hospital in 2022 recovering from the surgery. He survived two strokes and seizures that required him to relearn how to walk and talk. But his promise to walk at his son’s graduation, a promise he fulfilled, served as an enduring inspiration to his peers and sports fans.

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Despite the physical hardships, Wagaman fought his way back to team assignments, covering the Warriors, Giants, A’s, and major international events like the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup. He was reporting on social media till late July 2026.

Following the Warriors’ pregame presentation at Chase Center, colleagues and prominent Bay Area sports figures reacted online, reflecting on Wagaman’s warmth and dedication.

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Janie McCauley, an award-winning sports writer for the Associated Press who closely covers the Golden State Warriors, expressed her gratitude to the organization, writing, “Thank you so much, wonderful @WarriorsPR! We all dearly miss him.”

Prominent Bay Area sports columnist Tim Kawakami shared his own snap of the display and commented, “nice tribute by the Warriors to the legendary Mike Wagaman who wrote so many great stories from that seat.”

Another Bay Area sports reporter Evan Thompson reflected on Wagaman’s welcoming presence across Bay Area venues, sharing, “He was such a kind soul. It’ll be weird to not see him next time I’m covering a game at Oracle Park.”

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Other media colleagues and readers added their heartfelt sympathies under the press box photo, with one writer simply noting, “Indeed miss Wags a bunch,” while another fan added, “RIP 💙💛.”

Wagaman’s impact crossed every level of Northern California athletics. Former San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin, along with broadcasters Duane Kuiper and Dallas Braden, remembered Wagaman as a cherished friend and an authentic “fountain of positivity” whose passion for sportswriting was contagious.

Wagaman is survived by his son Michael, his ex-wife and close friend Loretta Abeyta, and siblings Ernie Wagaman and Dawn Wagaman Watson.