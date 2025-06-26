Rob Pelinka Accused of Putting 23-YO Star’s Career in Jeopardy Amid Surprise Move That Could Solve Lakers’ Biggest Issue

The Lakers’ quest for a reliable center has become basketball’s version of The Hound of the Baskervilles. In this mystery, each new clue only deepens the intrigue rather than providing answers. At the heart of this mystery sits a certain 23-year-old defensive anchor who looked like the perfect solution to L.A.’s gaping hole in the middle. But here’s where the plot thickens: Charlotte couldn’t wait to get rid of him.

Mark Williams, now firstly, they nearly shipped him to the Lakers, only for the deal to collapse over a failed physical. Then, just months later in June, they somehow convinced Phoenix to part with two first-round picks for the same player. As Bill Simmons perfectly summarized: “This team’s just like, ‘Hey, how about Mark Williams? Any interest?’ And somehow they still got two firsts.” When a franchise is that eager to move a young big man, you’ve got to wonder what they know that others don’t.

The Lakers’ handling of this situation deserves its subplot. After very publicly failing Williams’ physical – effectively slapping an ‘injury risk’ label on the young center – they… did absolutely nothing to address their still-glaring need at the position.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 29 pick tonight and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/a6eDDn5aE6

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

Now comes the twist even Hollywood wouldn’t dare script. Charlotte‘s subsequent moves – drafting Khaman Maluach and making Nick Richards suddenly available – suggest this may have been 4D chess all along. Meanwhile, the Lakers remain stuck with Jaxson Hayes, watching as the very trade they walked away from created a potential solution elsewhere.

The final chapter remains unwritten. If Williams thrives in Phoenix, this becomes a cautionary tale about overthinking. If he falters, Rob Pelinka gets a hollow “I told you so.” But in this game of center musical chairs, the music hasn’t stopped yet – and an unexpected solution may be emerging from the very team that benefited from L.A.’s hesitation.

How the Suns’ Logjam Could Solve the Lakers’ Center Crisis

The Lakers‘ failed pursuit of Mark Williams left them empty-handed at center, but Phoenix‘s sudden frontcourt congestion may offer an elegant solution. After acquiring Williams and drafting Khaman Maluach, the Suns now face a luxury tax crunch with three viable centers – making Nick Richards, despite his strong play (9.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG on 59.1% shooting as a Suns starter), the logical trade candidate. His $5M salary (guaranteeing June 29) is precisely the type of team-friendly deal the cap-strapped Lakers need.

Richards isn’t a star, but his skill set – elite rim-running, solid rebounding, and improving defense – perfectly complements Luka Doncic‘s playmaking and LeBron James‘ gravity. For Phoenix, moving him makes financial sense to avoid tax penalties while acquiring assets. For L.A., it’s a chance to finally address their center void without sacrificing future flexibility.

The irony? The very trade Rob Pelinka bungled (Williams to Phoenix) created this opportunity. While Richards lacks Williams’ ceiling, he offers immediate stability at the position – something the Lakers haven’t had since Anthony Davis departed. With Phoenix motivated to deal before Richards’ salary guarantees, this may be Rob Pelinka’s cleanest path to salvaging his offseason. Sometimes the best solutions come from other teams’ problems.